Toronto police chief warns parents about buying e-scooters for children

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw urged parents to think long and hard before buying e-scooters for kids, citing safety risks and a lack of regulation. Police issued 324 tickets during a summer enforcement blitz as doctors report a rise in hospitalizations.

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw is asking parents to think long and hard about gifting their children e-scooters because of safety risks posed by the unregulated micro-mobility devices.

Demkiw made the comments during his monthly appearance on CP24's Ask the Chief on Friday. The interview was published on November 13, 2026 at 9:42 a.m. EST. To be clear, e-scooters are not allowed on roadways, sidewalks, or bike lanes at all, he said. We have done enforcement and education campaigns to create awareness around that but there is no regulatory framework for e-scooters.

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E-Scooter Rules and Enforcement

He noted that e-bikes are permitted in bike lanes but not on sidewalks. It is a very confusing environment to be sure, he added. Demkiw said officers have also conducted education campaigns at Toronto schools to get the word out about the dangers of e-scooters. He noted that some of the devices can go incredibly fast.

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Certainly a concern for sure and we would ask parents to really think long and hard about what they are providing their kids to get to and from school and ride around the neighbourhood because they are not legal and they could potentially cause some danger, he said. Over the summer, Toronto police ran an enforcement blitz for micro-mobility devices over a two-week period from Aug. 10 to Aug. 24.

Police confirmed that 324 tickets were issued for infractions such as illegal sidewalk riding, travelling the wrong way in cycle tracks, and illegal e-moped use in cycle tracks. Dr. Daniel Rosenfield, with Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children, told CTV News Toronto's Pat Foran in September that there has been a significant uptick in hospitalizations for people using e-scooters.

Hospital Warning on Injuries

The classic user of these devices that we see in the emergency department that is most severely injured are boys aged 10 to 12, which is before you can get a driver's licence, before you know the rules of the road, and kids don't understand how powerful these devices are, Rosenfield told CTV News. During his sit-down interview with CP24, Demkiw fielded a number of viewer questions, including what can be done about excessive noise from vehicles downtown.

Viewers can watch the full segment in the video player at the top of the page. With files from CTV News Toronto's Pat Foran.