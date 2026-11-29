The parents of Pte. Shaun Farrell, one of five soldiers killed in a Wainwright fire, say they still have no peace without full answers as military and coroner investigations continue.

The parents of a soldier killed in a fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright say they are still searching for answers and will not have peace until they know exactly what happened to their son.

Pte. Shaun Farrell, 23, was one of five soldiers who died after a sudden windstorm pushed flames from a grass fire onto troops during a training exercise on Oct. 17. His mother, Patricia Farrell, says constant nightmares have plagued her since his death. When I do fall asleep, I have nightmares, I'm worried or scared that my boy was in a lot of pain, she said.

Also read Barrie motorcade honours Pte. William Douglas Dal Bianco, fifth soldier to die after CFB Wainwright fire

A lot goes through your mind. You think, was he scared? How quick did it happen? Was he in a lot of pain?

And the way it happened. She and her husband Roland recently left their home in Prince Albert, Sask. , to escape the painful reality of their son's absence. They retreated to the Alberta Rocky Mountain community of Kananaskis, west of Calgary, to try to get some reprieve.

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I feel broken, devastated, lost. I don't think there are enough words to explain how we're doing, Patricia said through tears. Nothing is fun anymore. I want to say it feels like my life has ended but we are still breathing.

Farrell family seeks answers on soldier death

It's the worst feeling in the world. Shaun Farrell and four other soldiers died in the fire. Dozens of other soldiers were injured, and 21 are still in hospitals in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario recovering from severe burns. The three others who died that day were identified as Pte.

Aidan Goulding, 23, of North Vancouver, B.C. ; Pte. Hayden Lykkemark, 19, of Langley, B.C. ; and Sgt.

Morgan Wong, 26, of Edmonton. A fifth soldier, Pte. William Douglas Dal Bianco, 26, of Toronto, died of his injuries earlier this month while in hospital. Patricia Farrell knows that answers likely won't come until investigations into the fire are complete.

Military and civilian investigations underway

We've been given some information but not much, and I don't think enough to give us peace, she said. Two investigations are being done by the military: one by military police that's underway, and another by a formal board of inquiry that has yet to be convened but is to publicly release its findings. A civilian coroner's investigation is also expected from the province of Alberta.

The Defence Department said in an email Saturday that it recognizes there are important questions about the circumstances surrounding this incident and that those affected are seeking answers. Establishing a clear and complete understanding of what occurred remains a priority, the department said. We will continue to keep families and Canadians informed and provide further updates as information becomes available. The family moved to Prince Albert from South Africa nearly a decade ago.

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Patricia became a real estate agent and her husband continued his career as a diamond cutter. They were best friends. They kept secrets that we didn't know about, said the mother. And that's our whole family -- just me, Roland, Byron and Shaun.

Dobbie, a Shih Tzu-Maltese-Papillon mix dressed in a tiny green and gold jersey of the South African Springboks rugby team, has been a great source of comfort. The family is in the process of having him designated an emotional support dog. He also seems to feel the loss and has been anxious. Patricia Farrell said she has gone to the military base in Wainwright but wasn't allowed to see where her son died.

Patricia Farrell wants to know where son was found

In addition to knowing what exactly happened and how it happened, she said she wants to know where he was found. I still feel like it's not real. I still feel like he's somewhere. I feel like maybe they made a mistake, she said.

I have so many things that go through my mind. And I feel like, maybe, if we just know the facts and we can see everything for what it is, then it will just give us that peace to know, OK, it is our boy and you now have to move on. She said she has been in touch with families of some of the injured and visited them in hospital in Edmonton.

William's family had hope for a month, and then their hope was taken away from them, she said. She and her husband appreciate the public support they've received but say being asked so many times about the loss forces them to relive their son's death over and over. Even still, the parents said they can't bring themselves to do much for the upcoming holidays.

Farrell family skips holiday celebrations

We will celebrate the birth of Jesus, but we are definitely not going to celebrate as a family this year, said Patricia. We are followers of Jesus and that's what Christmas is really about for us, but I feel there will not be any other celebration this year. The soldier's personal motto was comfort kills dreams. His mother previously said he had dyslexia and Asperger's syndrome but didn't let labels or low expectations define him.

He was living his dream of serving in the military. Shaun Farrell was a member of the 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry. He is pictured in an undated handout family photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Courtesy the Farrell family.