The parents of a nine-year-old boy recovering at the IWK Children's Hospital in Halifax say they found mice in his room and are worried about infection risks. The hospital says it takes rodent complaints seriously and is working to seal entry points.

A nine-year-old boy from Prince Edward Island is recovering at the IWK Children's Hospital in Halifax after a serious bicycle accident, and his parents say they found mice in his hospital room while he was being treated.

Liam Labobe was rushed to the IWK on Sunday night from Prince Edward Island after the accident. He had surgery, and his family says they are grateful for the care from staff. Liam will be okay, but he has another two weeks to stay in the hospital. His father, Noah Day Labobe, said the injury required a major operation.

Also read Ariana Grande Shines in Meet the Parents Spinoff Focker In-Law

Liam Labobe Hospital Rodent Complaints

He said Liam was rushed to the IWK for something internal and doctors had to cut out a piece of his intestine, which was a big procedure. On Monday night, Labobe filmed a video of a mouse peeking its head out from a crack beside his son's hospital bed on the seventh floor. He and his wife were horrified by what they saw. Labobe said mice carry a lot of diseases and are not clean animals.

Advertisement

His biggest concern is one of them going on his son and his open wound, which could cause an infection while the boy is already battling a stomach infection. He said his son is hooked up to a number of tubes and machines, and he is worried mice could chew on those too.

He added that Liam is scared of the mouse, and it breaks his heart that the boy has to deal with fear of a mouse while facing a serious medical situation. The parents brought their concerns to hospital staff and have filled out roughly seven online complaint forms. Labobe said nurses told him after he complained that they had named some of the mice in their waiting area, which he felt suggested the situation was being normalized.

Family Hospital Room Change Refusal

After a number of conversations with staff, traps were put in their son's hospital room and the manager reached out to meet with them. The team also offered the family a room change, but Labobe did not feel it would make a difference. He said that even walking in the hallway, you can still see the mice, so moving from one room to another may not be better and could be worse.

The family decided to stay in the room because they noticed quite a few mousetraps in their hallway. He described it as an eerie feeling to be in a hospital, especially a children's hospital, and see mice. As of Wednesday afternoon, Labobe said IWK staff had filled the holes in their room. The IWK says rodents in the hospital are something it takes seriously.

IWK Corporate CFO Pest Control Measures

Jean du Plessis, the IWK Corporate Programs vice president and CFO, said the hospital's approach includes preventive measures. Du Plessis said the facilities team drives a lot of the activity around the physical infrastructure, including patching holes in walls, adding door sweeps and sealing doors. He said the hospital does visual inspections of the entire building envelope to identify and seal potential ways rodents could get in.

Advertisement

He said the hospital also does trapping, baiting and preventive measures with an external pest management provider, and at this time of year it tries to step up housekeeping. The IWK says it tends to see an increase in rodent activity in the colder seasons, and construction is enhancing this. The hospital adds its team is digging into the data to see if there is a noticeable increase compared to prior years.

Du Plessis said that as habitats get destroyed, with vacant buildings knocked down to build new high rises, the habitat is destroyed and mice have to go somewhere with cooler temperatures. He said they are looking for shelter and are making it to the health centre. He also said that with the hospital being a 1.2-million square foot facility, it is difficult to eliminate the rodents entirely, but they are working to address the problem.

Noah Day Labobe Patient Family Focus

He explained this situation is not a one off and they do receive complaints from people. Du Plessis encouraged anyone who sees rodent activity to notify staff so it can be addressed directly. For Liam Labobe's family, they just want to see the issue addressed so they can stay focused on their son. Labobe said he knows he is fortunate his son gets to go home, but there are kids there who do not get to go home.

He said for them to be living in these conditions with mice and rodents is not right, and he prays something gets done about it.