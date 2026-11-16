Advisers say family support can coexist with financial security for young Canadians

Financial professionals say young Canadians supporting parents must know their numbers and set sustainable commitments. They recommend emergency funds, TFSA contributions, and planned monthly transfers to avoid guilt-driven decisions.

Financial advisers say young Canadians who support their parents can protect their own financial future by knowing their numbers and giving in a sustainable way.

The advice comes as many first- and second-generation millennials send money to family overseas or cover local expenses for relatives. Chen Ganesarajah, a financial adviser whose clients include Tamil-speaking families originally from Sri Lanka, says nearly all of them feel a deep sense of duty. He says parents often talk about loyalty while children talk about legacy, and both sides think they mean the same thing.

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Understanding Loyalty Versus Legacy

For parents, loyalty means steady support now, while for their children legacy means providing a home and education for their own kids. Ganesarajah says one client in his early 30s was sending nearly a quarter of his income home and had no savings. Once the client mapped out that a medical emergency with his own father would leave him with nothing to give, he saw that protecting himself first was how he protected his family, Ganesarajah says.

Megan Tong, a chartered professional accountant and certified life coach, says the strain cuts across income levels. One client, a surgeon easily earning six figures, felt she was struggling because a substantial share of her income was going to relatives. That forced her to work more than she could reasonably handle. Tong says it is not about tipping the balance in favour of family or themselves, because it would be impossible to pick one or the other.

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She says supporting family is often an important part of their core values. Consider a 30-year-old newcomer in Toronto earning $55,000 a year whose parents expect $500 a month. Ganesarajah estimates take-home pay at about $3,600 to $3,700 a month after tax, CPP and EI deductions. That makes $500 roughly 14 per cent of what actually lands in their bank account.

He says that in Toronto it can be sustainable, but only if housing is shared or modest. His suggested order is to build a starter emergency fund of one month's expenses, working toward three months.

Steps To Sustainable Financial Support

Then pay down high-interest debt. Commit to a family amount that is sustainable, even if it starts at $250 rather than $500.

Then contribute to a TFSA every month, even if it is only $100. If parents genuinely depend on the money, he also suggests young people consider affordable term life insurance. He says that if something happened to them, the support would stop, and that is a risk most young people never think about.

Tong insists the starting point is articulating your personal lifestyle goals and then clearly laying out your actual spending habits, not guessing, since most people tend to underestimate their expenses. If $500 is not affordable, Tong says the choices are to send less to loved ones, spend less on housing, dining out and travel, or find a path to earning more money. Both say the guilt is real and should not be dismissed.

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Ganesarajah says he never tells a client their guilt is wrong because it comes from love. His goal is to keep decisions from being made in the moment a WhatsApp message arrives at midnight. He asks clients three questions: If you said yes to every request this year, where would you be in five years? What is this money actually for?

Communicating Limits To Parents

Would your parents want you to send this if they could see your full picture? Ganesarajah says most parents he has met would be heartbroken to learn their child is putting rent on a credit card to send money home. When it is time to send less, he recommends replacing a string of yeses and nos with one planned commitment.

He offers an example: Amma, Appa, I want to support you every month, and I want you to be able to count on it. I can send $350 on the first of every month, no matter what. He says that shifts the conversation from rejection to reliability, which is what most parents really want. One client told him her parents were relieved to stop wondering what she could afford.

Tong suggests setting any fixed monthly amount slightly below what their budget allows, leaving room for emergencies and one-off requests. For saying no, she offers lines such as: I would love to, but I have to put on my own oxygen mask before I can put on theirs, or I cannot do it right now, but I am working towards being able to. Both recommend a dedicated budget line for family support.

Managing Budget And Avoiding Debt

Ganesarajah adds an agreed annual amount with a buffer for festivals, weddings or faith-based contributions such as to temples. Tong suggests that anyone tempted by a visible balance move money into a separate account on payday. She also recommends keeping a running note on your phone of every transfer. Ganesarajah says credit cards and lines of credit used to send money home are the fastest way he has seen a young person lose control of their financial future.

For Tong, the problem is not telling yourself the truth about your numbers. Without that, she says, you cannot see what a $2,000 request really costs: eating out less, skipping a flight home, or putting off a house. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2026.