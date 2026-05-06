Parasitic Outbreak at Calgary Petting Farm Butterfield Acres Expands

A growing number of cryptosporidium cases linked to Butterfield Acres in Calgary has led to a voluntary farm closure and strict public health warnings.

The community of Calgary is currently grappling with an escalating public health concern centered around Butterfield Acres , a well-known and beloved local petting farm. What began as a small-scale health alert on April 28 has since expanded, with provincial health authorities confirming a significant rise in the number of infected individuals.

Initially, the outbreak was reported with a few cases, but recent laboratory results have revealed that an additional twelve people have tested positive for cryptosporidium, bringing the total count of confirmed infections to seventeen. According to reports from health officials, all of the individuals who have tested positive are aged seventeen or older.

While the public is concerned about the safety of children, officials have refrained from disclosing whether the infected parties were employees of the farm or visiting guests, citing the necessary protocols of patient confidentiality. Cryptosporidium is a microscopic parasite that primarily targets the intestines of infected humans and animals. The resulting illness is characterized by a range of gastrointestinal distresses, most notably severe watery diarrhea, which can be accompanied by fever, nausea, vomiting, significant abdominal pain, and unintended weight loss.

The incubation period for this parasite typically ranges from two to ten days following exposure, and the symptoms can persist for up to two weeks, causing considerable discomfort. The transmission process is primarily fecal-oral; it occurs when a person comes into direct or indirect contact with feces contaminated by the parasite and subsequently touches their mouth or consumes contaminated food or water.

For the vast majority of the healthy population, the body is capable of clearing the infection naturally over time. However, the situation becomes critical for those who are immunocompromised, as they face a much higher risk of severe complications, most notably life-threatening dehydration. In response to the growing health crisis, the management at Butterfield Acres has taken decisive action to prioritize the safety of the public and their animals.

The farm has opted to remain closed to all visitors, a decision they described as 'erring on the side of caution', ensuring that no further exposures occur until the official health alert is lifted. This closure is entirely voluntary, as confirmed by Primary and Preventative Health Services, who have remained in constant communication with the farm's owners to provide guidance and support.

Investigations into the source of the outbreak led the farm to trace the parasite back to one of two calves that had been purchased recently. To prevent further spread, the infected calf was euthanized, and its twin was placed in strict isolation to be monitored.

Furthermore, the farm has undergone a rigorous disinfection process to sanitize the environment and remove any lingering traces of the parasite. Despite the increase in cases, provincial health officials have noted that there have been no reported hospitalizations or deaths associated with this specific outbreak.

Nevertheless, the urgency of the situation remains, and the public is being urged to stay vigilant. Individuals experiencing symptoms are encouraged to contact Health Link via the 811 service or seek immediate attention from a healthcare provider. This is especially critical for those with weakened immune systems. To stop the transmission of the parasite to others, health authorities have issued a set of strict hygiene guidelines.

These include washing hands thoroughly and frequently with soap and water, utilizing a separate washroom from other household members, and strictly avoiding the preparation of food for others. Most importantly, infected individuals are advised to remain at home and in isolation until at least forty-eight hours after their symptoms have completely ceased to ensure they are no longer shedding the parasite





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