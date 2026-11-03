Paraguay seizes Ueno Bank over solvency failure, millions of customers and $850 million in public funds affected

Paraguay's Central Bank placed Ueno Bank into resolution after its solvency ratio fell below half the legal minimum, freezing access for millions of customers and exposing up to $850 million in public funds, including $380 million from the state pension fund.

Paraguay's Central Bank seized Ueno Bank, a major digital lender, on Monday after its solvency ratio fell below half the legal minimum, throwing the savings of millions of customers and hundreds of millions of dollars in public funds into limbo.

The bank holds between $800 million and $850 million in public money, including about $380 million invested by Paraguay's state pension and health fund, known as IPS. The Central Bank said its board voted unanimously to put Ueno into resolution, a process that allows regulators to transfer a failing bank's deposits to more stable banks before its remaining assets are liquidated to repay creditors. Unlike court bankruptcy proceedings, resolution is designed to protect customers and prevent disruption to other banks.

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Ueno Bank Customers Face Deposit Limits

The regulator insisted the problems were confined to Ueno and do not affect the financial system as a whole. Ueno is one of Paraguay's largest banks, with millions of customers across the South American country. Each depositor is guaranteed up to 228 million Paraguayan guarani, or about $38,000, from a central bank fund. Under Paraguay's banking law, that money must be paid within 15 days, a deadline that can be extended once by another 15 days.

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The Central Bank stopped short of promising full repayment to those with larger balances, saying only that it would seek the greatest possible protection for them. The intervention marks a dramatic turn in a scandal that has shadowed President Santiago Pena since he took office in 2023. Soon after his inauguration, he appointed Ueno's then chief, Carlos Carvallo, to lead the central bank, a move that critics denounced as a conflict of interest.

Pena himself remained a business partner of Grupo Vazquez, the conglomerate that owns Ueno, until March 2025. Ueno says Pena was never a shareholder or investor in the bank. Both Pena and the bank deny wrongdoing, and the central bank says Carvallo has recused himself from decisions involving Ueno. Carvallo told reporters Tuesday that regulators first raised concerns about Ueno's loans to companies tied to its owners.

President Pena Linked to Ueno Bank Owners

Banks face strict limits on such lending because it allows owners to steer customers' money into their own businesses. A deeper inspection uncovered more serious irregularities that the central bank plans to report to the authorities, he said. He also blamed recent news reports for further weakening the already fragile lender. The Central Bank said it would appoint officials to take over the bank from its management, determine what it is worth and protect its assets.

It also plans to investigate who was responsible for the bank's financial deterioration and impose sanctions. Police stood outside Ueno's headquarters in Asuncion on Tuesday as the intervention began. Gladys Vera, the pension fund's finance manager, said whether depositors recover money above the guarantee will depend on the outcome of the resolution process and a possible liquidation.

Vera told local media that retirees would be paid as usual this month because the money for monthly payments is held at another bank. She said the fund would take legal action to try to recover its investment and would find another bank for the 32,000 retirees who collect their pensions through Ueno. The seizure has left millions of customers uncertain about their savings, with many unable to access accounts.

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Pension Fund Seeks to Recover Investment

The Central Bank has not said how long the resolution process will take. Ueno had positioned itself as a leading digital bank in Paraguay, attracting customers with app-based services and competitive rates. Its failure is one of the largest banking interventions in the country's recent history. The government has not commented on the political implications of the seizure, but opposition lawmakers have called for an investigation into the bank's ties to the president.

The Central Bank said it would publish regular updates on the resolution process. Analysts warned that the case could shake confidence in Paraguay's banking system, though the regulator has stressed that other banks remain healthy. The IPS pension fund, which manages retirement and health benefits for public workers, said it would continue to monitor the situation. Vera said the fund's investment in Ueno represented a significant portion of its portfolio.

She said the fund would seek to recover as much as possible through legal means. The central bank has not said whether any criminal charges will be filed. The resolution process is expected to take months. Depositors with balances under the guarantee will be paid first, while larger depositors may have to wait for the outcome of the liquidation.

Ueno Bank Coops With Central Bank Regulators

The Central Bank said it would seek the greatest possible protection for all depositors. The government has not announced any plans to compensate large depositors beyond the guarantee. Ueno Bank said in a statement that it was cooperating with authorities and that its operations would continue under the central bank's control. The bank said it remained confident in its ability to repay depositors.

The central bank said it would appoint a new management team to oversee the bank's operations. The intervention is the first major test of Paraguay's resolution framework, which was introduced in recent years to handle bank failures more efficiently.