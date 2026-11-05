Paraguay lower house votes 78-0 to impeach Peña after Ueno Bank collapse

Paraguay's lower house unanimously impeached President Santiago Peña minutes after he resigned over the collapse of Ueno Bank, whose seizure froze savings for millions of customers. Vice President Pedro Alliana is set to be sworn in as president.

Paraguay's lower house voted unanimously Thursday to impeach President Santiago Peña just minutes after he announced his resignation, as the collapse of a major digital bank tied to his government froze millions of people's savings.

Paraguay Lawmakers Vote to Impeach President Peña

The 78-0 vote marked a stunning repudiation of Peña by lawmakers from his long-ruling Colorado Party, who joined the opposition in backing his impeachment after three days of demonstrations rocked the capital, Asunción. The vote sends the charges to the Senate, where a two-thirds majority is required to convict the president and formally remove him from office.

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Peña, a close ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, announced his decision in a video posted to X as lawmakers debated his impeachment, saying he was stepping down in the interest of the stability of our country, social peace and the need to preserve our democratic institutions. The president, who until last year held a stake in a company related to Ueno Bank, expressed contrition but stopped short of accepting responsibility for the banking crisis that has plunged a South American nation long prized by foreign investors for its stability into financial and political turmoil.

I also want to apologize to the people if I have failed them at any point, he said. It was never my intention to betray the trust they placed in me. The extraordinary turn of events set the stage for a transfer of power later Thursday. Congress was expected to formally accept Peña's resignation at 5 p.m., clearing the way for Vice President Pedro Alliana to be sworn in as president an hour later.

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Alliana would serve out Peña's term through August 2028, with lawmakers expected to choose a new vice president. Ueno Bank, which exploded from an obscure finance company to a household name in less than five years, claimed more than 60 per cent of Paraguay's adults as customers. They are now left scrambling to recoup their savings, government pensions, and, for 7,000 employees impacted by the bank's closure, unpaid wages.

Ueno Bank Employees Protest Outside Labour Ministry

Hundreds of employees of Ueno Bank and other companies belonging to Grupo Vázquez, the bank's parent conglomerate, protested outside Paraguay's Labour Ministry on Thursday, demanding severance and unpaid wages, with their jobs in limbo and their salaries trapped at the failed bank. Many Paraguayans are left asking how a bank linked to the president, who until last year had a stake in Ueno's holding company, could grow so rapidly in size and importance despite repeated warnings about its dubious lending practices.

The answer lies in the uncomfortable proximity of Peña's long-ruling Colorado Party to the country's regulators and business elite, a weakness that has endured even as steady economic management and rapid growth made Paraguay a darling of international investors in recent years. Santiago Peña and the Colorado Party have stolen all our savings, said Luis Pineda, one of the protesters marching to Congress on Wednesday. We are fed up with 70 years of plunder.

Soon after winning its banking license in 2023, Ueno seemed to be everywhere in Paraguay. The digital lender, a rebranded version of a decades-old finance company, lured customers with generous cash-back offers on groceries, grew to more than 70 locations, sponsored Paraguay's national soccer team and plastered its name on the country's main stadium. Government money poured into Ueno's coffers under Peña.

He also appointed Carlos Carvallo, president of Financiera Ueno, the predecessor to Ueno Bank, to run the central bank, the agency charged with supervising the digital lender. As of last month, Ueno reported holding roughly US$800 million in public deposits, about a quarter of its total, including money from the state pension and health fund and the operators of Paraguay's giant hydroelectric dams.

Central Bank Found Risky Lending to Insiders

Even as retirees' savings and other public money piled up at Ueno, worries were escalating inside the central bank. In June, its inspectors found a pattern of risky lending to insiders, reported ABC Color, a leading Paraguayan newspaper. Ueno had extended large sums to companies tied to its owners, beyond what the law allows and without enough collateral to cover the debts if they went bad.

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On a single day in September 2025, nearly $39 million had gone to three such companies. Peña repeatedly brushed off the warnings. As recently as last month, he defended Ueno and the central bank's oversight, dismissing the concerns as a smear campaign that was spooking the public. But on Monday, it all came crashing down.

Regulators investigating Ueno's loans to companies linked to its owners found poorly documented lending, the central bank said, as well as expenses the bank had wrongly counted as assets. Once the books were corrected, Ueno's capital, the cushion banks must keep to absorb losses, fell to less than half the legal minimum. The central bank seized the lender Tuesday and announced plans to move customers' accounts, along with whatever assets still hold value, to other banks before liquidating what's left.

Ueno's app, cards and transfers went dark and its branches locked their doors, leaving desperate depositors lined up outside with no way to cash out their savings. On Wednesday, a rush to open new accounts elsewhere crashed other banks' mobile apps, fueling public panic. This is yet another assault on honest, hard-working citizens, people whose small savings are the fruit of years of labour, said protester Belarmino Balbuena.

Officials appealed for calm and said they had begun repaying depositors, opening new accounts elsewhere for about 280,000 who had banked only with Ueno. The banking system is sound, insisted Pedro Acosta Bernal, appointed interim central bank president Wednesday after Carvallo resigned at Peña's request. The political upheaval and promises of relief leave a bigger question unanswered: how a bank linked to the president could grow so rapidly despite repeated warnings about its dubious lending practices.

Retirees and Students Demand Savings in Streets

A day earlier, hundreds of retirees, depositors, university students and workers flooded the streets of Asunción. We want your head, Peña! they shouted. Their signs demanded Peña's impeachment, called him the enemy of savers and pleaded, Give us back our money. Riot police fired pepper spray and rubber pellets to push back the crowds.

By Thursday morning, a rebellion by several members of Peña's own conservative Colorado Party had become a party-wide revolt. Both of the ruling party's main factions in the lower house had pledged to back impeachment, and former president Horacio Cartes, Colorado's powerful leader, withdrew his support for Peña. Peña, a 47-year-old former International Monetary Fund economist, had approved emergency payouts to depositors on Wednesday and named a new central bank chief.

Resigning just over three years into a five-year term, Peña offered an apology but stopped short of accepting responsibility for the banking crisis, adding his priority was ensuring depositors recovered their savings.