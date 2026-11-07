Paraguay ex-President Peña appears before prosecutors after impeachment and house arrest

Former Paraguayan President Santiago Peña appeared before prosecutors on Saturday after being impeached and placed under house arrest over the collapse of digital lender ueno. Vice President Pedro Alliana was sworn in Friday to complete Peña's term through August 2028.

Paraguay's former president Santiago Peña arrived at the Attorney General's Office on Saturday to appear before prosecutors, a day after he was impeached and placed under house arrest.

The move comes amid a political and financial crisis triggered by the collapse of digital lender ueno. Prosecutors said on Friday that charges against Peña were still being determined but could include influence peddling. Peña complied with the order to appear before prosecutors on Saturday. The Attorney General's Office has not yet announced formal charges, but the possibility of influence peddling remains central to the investigation.

Also read Paraguay's Ousted President Santiago Peña Under House Arrest After Senate Removal Over Bank Collapse

Pedro Alliana Takes Over as President

Peña's removal brought Vice President Pedro Alliana to power. Alliana, a longtime ruling Colorado Party politician, was sworn in on Friday to complete Peña's term through August 2028. He is a longstanding figure in the Colorado Party. Lawmakers who backed Peña's impeachment accused him of conflicts of interest, manipulating regulatory oversight and participating in an institutional cover-up involving the central bank.

Advertisement

The impeachment was driven by these allegations. Peña, who was a shareholder in ueno's holding company until March 2025, has denied wrongdoing and said the bank's problems were a regulatory matter. He has consistently denied any wrongdoing and argued that the bank's problems were a regulatory matter, not a personal failing. His shareholding in ueno's holding company until March 2025 has been a focal point of the accusations.

Crisis Impacts Customers and Protests

The collapse has left millions of customers struggling to access their accounts and prompted protests in Asuncion. The scandal has also swept up senior officials and former ueno executives, while regulators have sought to reassure depositors and contain risks to the wider financial system. The political and financial crisis has drawn widespread attention. The events have unfolded rapidly, with Peña's impeachment and arrest marking a dramatic turn for the former leader.

The situation remains fluid as prosecutors continue their investigation. FILE - Paraguay President Santiago Peña speaks to the media at United Nations headquarters, Sept. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File) Reporting by Daniela Desantis in Asuncion, writing by Cassandra Garrison in Mexico City. Editing by Lucinda Elliott.