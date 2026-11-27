Former economy minister Carlos Fernandez Valdovinos turned himself in Friday, the latest ex-official arrested after Ueno Bank's collapse locked millions out of savings and ousted president Santiago Pena.

ASUNCION, Paraguay - Paraguay's former economy minister Carlos Fernandez Valdovinos turned himself in on Friday, becoming the latest ex-official placed under arrest following the collapse of one of the country's largest banks.

Arrest Warrant Targets Valdovinos

The Ueno Bank crisis, which saw millions locked out of their life savings earlier this month, has already prompted the ouster of president Santiago Pena, who has been arrested along with several other former top officials. An arrest warrant for Valdovinos seen by AFP accused the 61-year-old of alleged criminal acts of administration for personal gain, aggravated passive bribery, criminal association, and money laundering.

Also read Paulo Costa Mocks Carlos Ulberg and Eugene Bareman Over Teammate Fight Ban

The public prosecutor's office alleged that while minister in July 2025, he approved the transfer of tens of millions of dollars in pension fund money to Ueno Bank. He left office in August, after which he signed a multi-million dollar consulting contract with the business group that controlled Ueno Bank. Prosecutors believe the lucrative contract may have been linked to the pension fund transaction. The bank had been seized earlier this month by Paraguay's central bank amid a solvency crisis.

Advertisement

A photo taken by the Associated Press on Nov. 9, 2026, showed the interior of a closed Ueno Bank office, visible through a window that was broken last week during a protest against the government and the bank in Asuncion. At the time of the seizure, the central bank acted to halt the deepening solvency crisis. The collapse of one of the country's largest banks has shaken Paraguay's financial and political system.

The case against Valdovinos centers on his time as economy minister in the administration that preceded the current crisis. Prosecutors say the pension fund transfer and the later consulting contract raise questions about possible influence peddling. Valdovinos spent years as a top economic official before taking the ministry post. His surrender on Friday followed the earlier arrests of former president Pena and several other former top officials.

Ueno Bank Collapse Shocks System

The Ueno Bank collapse ranked among the most severe banking failures in Paraguay's recent history. It locked millions of customers out of their life savings and forced the central bank to seize the institution. Protests against the government and the bank intensified in early November. One demonstration at the bank's offices in Asuncion broke a window, according to the Associated Press, which photographed the damaged office on Nov. 9, 2026.

Authorities have not said when Valdovinos will appear before a judge. The public prosecutor's office is expected to detail the evidence supporting the charges in the coming days. The arrest of a former economy minister adds to the widening fallout from the bank failure. Prosecutors are examining whether the pension fund transfer was used to prop up the struggling bank before its collapse.

Advertisement

The consulting contract Valdovinos signed with the business group that controlled Ueno Bank has drawn particular scrutiny. Prosecutors believe the lucrative deal may have been tied to the earlier pension fund transaction. Valdovinos has not publicly responded to the charges. The former president and other ex-officials arrested in the case also have not commented on the allegations.

Paraguay's banking system remains under pressure as regulators and prosecutors continue to investigate how Ueno Bank became insolvent and why so many customers lost access to their savings. Nov. 27, 2026, the day Valdovinos turned himself in, marks the latest chapter in a crisis that has already reshaped the country's political leadership and raised questions about oversight of the financial system.