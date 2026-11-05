Paraguay President Santiago Peña Faces Impeachment After Ueno Bank Collapse

Paraguayan lawmakers initiate impeachment proceedings against President Santiago Peña following the seizure of Ueno Bank, which held $800 million in public deposits and sparked nationwide protests.

Paraguay's political landscape has fractured following the sudden collapse of Ueno Bank, a digital lender that had captured more than 60% of the nation's adult population as customers. The financial implosion has triggered an immediate impeachment process against President Santiago Peña, a 47-year-old former International Monetary Fund economist, as members of his own conservative Colorado Party withdrew their support. The turmoil marks a dramatic turning point for the South American nation, where the failure of the bank has exposed deep ties between the presidency and a financial institution that grew to hold approximately $800 million in public deposits.

Political Revolt Triggers Impeachment Proceedings

Lawmakers in the lower house of Paraguay's Congress are scheduled to debate the removal of President Peña on Thursday, driven by a rebellion within the Colorado Party. Former President Horacio Cartes, the party's powerful leader, officially withdrew his backing of the current administration, catalyzing a party-wide revolt. Both main factions in the lower house have pledged to support the impeachment, which requires a two-thirds majority of present lawmakers to send the case to the Senate. A second two-thirds vote in the Senate would be necessary to finally remove Peña from office. This political maneuvering follows days of intense public outcry and financial instability that have shaken the foundations of the ruling coalition.

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Regulatory Failures and Capital Deficits

The collapse of Ueno Bank was precipitated by severe regulatory breaches and accounting irregularities that undermined the institution's financial stability. Regulators discovered that the bank had engaged in poorly documented lending practices, specifically extending large sums of money to companies linked to its owners without sufficient collateral. On a single day in September 2025, nearly $39 million flowed to three such affiliated companies, violating legal lending limits. Furthermore, the central bank identified expenses that Ueno had incorrectly counted as assets. Once these books were corrected, the bank's capital cushion fell to less than half of the legal minimum required to absorb losses. These findings forced the central bank to seize the lender on Tuesday and announce plans to liquidate remaining assets while transferring customer accounts to other banks.

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Stakeholder Positions and Executive Detentions

President Peña initially attempted to deflect blame by approving emergency payouts to depositors and appointing a new central bank chief. He defended the bank's practices in a video message, promising to protect savings and dismissing earlier warnings as a smear campaign. However, the political fallout was immediate, with many citizens accusing him of complicity. Santiago Peña and the Colorado Party have stolen all our savings, declared Luis Pineda, a protester marching to Congress. The administration has detained eight senior Ueno executives, including founder Miguel Vázquez and bank President Juan Manuel Gustale. Prosecutors have also charged 27 bank officials and business associates with offenses including breach of trust and attempted fraud. Pedro Acosta Bernal, appointed as the interim central bank president after Carlos Carvallo resigned, has insisted that the broader banking system remains sound despite the crisis.

Real-World Impact on Citizens and Markets

The consequences of the bank failure have rippled through Paraguayan society, affecting hundreds of thousands of individuals and employees. Approximately 280,000 citizens who banked exclusively with Ueno are now seeking new accounts, a move that crashed mobile applications for other commercial banks and fueled public panic. The collapse has also left hundreds of employees of Ueno Bank and its parent conglomerate, Grupo Vázquez, without wages or job security. Workers protested outside the Labor Ministry on Thursday, demanding severance and unpaid salaries while their own funds remained trapped. In Asunción, the capital, hundreds of retirees, students, and workers flooded the streets on Wednesday, expressing frustration over 70 years of alleged political plunder. The government's emergency measures to protect depositors have yet to fully quell the anger of a populace that saw its national soccer team sponsored by the now-failed institution.