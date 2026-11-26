Brad Marchand and Aleksander Barkov return from injury to lead Florida Panthers to a 5-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise.

The Florida Panthers secured a decisive 5-3 victory against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The win was highlighted by the immediate impact of key veterans Brad Marchand and Aleksander Barkov, who returned to the lineup after missing nearly two months due to knee injuries sustained in the first week of the season. Marchand contributed three assists while Barkov scored an empty-net goal to seal the contest.

Key Players Return To Roster

This matchup marked Aleksander Barkov's first home game appearance for Florida since the conclusion of the 2025 Stanley Cup final series. The presence of both star players provided a significant boost to the team's offensive momentum. Their return addresses a critical void left during the early stages of the campaign when both were sidelined with significant knee trauma.

Also read Barkov and Marchand Set to Return for Florida Panthers

Florida's scoring depth was fully utilized throughout the night. Anton Lundell, Sam Bennett, Niko Mikkola, and Eetu Luostarinen all found the back of the net. The Panthers demonstrated resilience after falling behind early, ultimately overcoming the Senators' initial surge to control the latter portion of the game.

Ottawa Senators Strike First Early

The Ottawa Senators opened the scoring with rapid-fire efficiency in the second period. Dylan Cozens and Philip Tomasino netted goals just 41 seconds apart, giving Ottawa a temporary 2-1 advantage. Both tallies were assisted by Artem Zub and Jake Sanderson, showcasing the defensive support behind their offensive push.

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Despite the early deficit, the Panthers stabilized their game plan. Jacob Markstrom provided steady goaltending for Florida, stopping 25 shots throughout the contest. His performance helped quell the Senators' early energy and allowed the Panthers to take control of the game's tempo.

Historic Goal Scoring Against Ullmark

The turning point of the evening involved breaking a significant statistical streak held by Ottawa goaltender Linus Ullmark. Entering the game, Ullmark led the NHL with a 1.44 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage. He had allowed three or more goals in only one of his first 13 appearances, a narrow 4-3 overtime loss to Colorado on November 12.

The Panthers became the first team this season to score four goals on Ullmark. Sam Bennett sealed the victory with a goal just 10 minutes and 43 seconds remaining. The play originated from Markstrom, who ventured far out of the net to the blue line and passed a loose puck to the boards for Marchand, who then set up Lundell and Bennett.

Final Results And Standings Impact

Michael Amadio added a late goal for Ottawa with 51 seconds left, but it was insufficient to change the outcome. The loss ended the Senators' nine-game point streak, which stood at seven wins, zero losses, and two overtime losses. The defeat marks a significant shift in momentum for both teams as they continue their 2026-27 NHL campaign.