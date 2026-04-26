Palestinian Artist Samar Hejazi’s Work to Take Center Stage at Met Gala

Canadian-Palestinian artist Samar Hejazi will showcase her intricate work, focusing on Palestinian embroidery and mirrored sculptures, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute exhibition and the accompanying Met Gala. The exhibit aims to foster empathy and self-reflection among viewers.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute is set to unveil its latest exhibition at the Met Gala on May 4th, and at the heart of it all will be the captivating work of Canadian-Palestinian artist Samar Hejazi .

This year’s gala, co-chaired by luminaries like Anna Wintour, Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams, promises a unique experience for attendees, who will find themselves reflected in Hejazi’s thought-provoking creations. Hejazi, originally from Toronto, has dedicated years to mastering the intricate art of Palestinian embroidery, showcasing her textile pieces at galleries in Burnaby, British Columbia, and Toronto.

However, it was her earlier sculptural work, specifically her use of mannequin heads, that initially captured the attention of Andrew Bolton, the head curator of the Costume Institute, leading to her selection for this prestigious exhibition. Hejazi’s journey to this moment is particularly poignant as she has never before visited the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She will experience the institution for the first time alongside the public unveiling of her pieces within the newly renovated 12,000-square-foot Condé M. Nast Galleries.

Currently based in Dubai, Hejazi shared her story with The Globe and Mail, recounting the unexpected email from Bolton, her complex emotions surrounding the gala, and the intense preparation for what she describes as the most significant moment in her career. Her artistic practice is multidisciplinary, encompassing textile work, embroidery, installation, sculpture, and printmaking, all deeply rooted in themes of identity formation and self-identification. The exhibit opens to the public on May 10th.

Hejazi explained that Bolton’s vision aligned perfectly with the core concepts she explored when creating her initial mannequin sculptures, which featured mirrors, crystals, and plaster. The mirrored heads are designed to foster empathy, encouraging viewers to see themselves within the artwork and connect with the broader themes of the exhibition. Despite the excitement, Hejazi acknowledges the complexities of participating in such a high-profile event, particularly given the controversy surrounding the involvement of figures like Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Bezos.

While she admits to having opinions on such matters, she emphasizes that her focus remains on the opportunity to amplify Palestinian voices and perspectives on a global stage. She intends to collaborate with a Palestinian designer for her own red carpet attire, showcasing her embroidery work.

Living in Dubai, a region impacted by geopolitical tensions, Hejazi grapples with the juxtaposition of glamour and hardship, recognizing the importance of holding both joy and pain within herself – a skill she attributes to the resilience of Palestinian and Arab communities. She views fashion as an integral part of the art world, a different canvas for self-expression, and is pleased to see the boundaries between the two disciplines blurring.

As she prepares for the exhibit, Hejazi remains grounded, acknowledging that the full impact of her work won’t be realized until she witnesses the installation of the numerous heads within the gallery space





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