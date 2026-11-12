PAL Airlines pulls Dash 8-400 after second wheel loss in less than two weeks

PAL Airlines is removing a Dash 8-400 from service after it lost a wheel departing Goose Bay on Thursday, the same plane's second wheel loss in under two weeks. The flight diverted to St. John's and landed safely.

PAL Airlines says it is pulling a plane out of service after it lost a wheel while departing from Goose Bay in Labrador on Thursday.

It is the second such incident for the same plane in less than two weeks. The flight Thursday was en route to Deer Lake in western Newfoundland. It was diverted to St. John's, and the airline says it landed safely without additional incident. Spokesperson Joseph Galimberti says the Dash 8-400 also lost a wheel during a flight late last month.

Also read PAL Airlines flight lands at St. John's International Airport after losing wheel on takeoff

PAL Airlines Defends Maintenance Actions

Galimberti says PAL did extensive maintenance work on the aircraft after the wheel loss on Oct. 30. That work was done in accordance with guidance from the manufacturer, De Havilland Aircraft of Canada. In a text message, he says PAL is completing wheel assembly inspections on the other Dash 8-400 planes in its fleet. He describes the inspections as a precaution, out of an abundance of caution.

Advertisement

In the meantime, PAL is working with Transport Canada and De Havilland to figure out what caused the problem. PAL Airlines is headquartered in St. John's. Its website says it is one of the largest independent airlines serving eastern Canada and Quebec. Galimberti said passengers on board Thursday's flight will be rescheduled on new flights to Deer Lake.

The plane at the centre of both incidents is a Dash 8-400. After the first wheel loss on Oct. 30, the airline carried out extensive maintenance before returning the aircraft to service. That maintenance followed guidance from De Havilland Aircraft of Canada, according to Galimberti. Despite that work, the same plane lost another wheel on Thursday while departing Goose Bay.

Diverted Flight Lands Safely In St John's

The Thursday flight was bound for Deer Lake in western Newfoundland. Instead, it was diverted to St. John's. The airline says the landing was safe and there was no additional incident. Following the second incident, PAL decided to pull the plane out of service.

The airline is also inspecting wheel assemblies on its other Dash 8-400 aircraft as a precaution. PAL says it is cooperating with Transport Canada and De Havilland to determine the cause of the problem. No cause has been identified so far. Passengers on Thursday's flight will be rebooked on new flights to Deer Lake, according to Galimberti.

Advertisement

PAL Airlines is based in St. John's. Its website describes it as one of the largest independent airlines serving eastern Canada and Quebec. The report was first published by The Canadian Press on Nov. 12, 2026. Sarah Smellie of The Canadian Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador.