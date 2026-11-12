PAL Airlines grounds Dash 8-400 after second wheel loss in two weeks

PAL Airlines has pulled a Dash 8-400 from service after it lost a wheel while departing Goose Bay on Thursday, the same aircraft having lost a wheel on Oct. 30. The airline is inspecting other Dash 8-400s and working with Transport Canada and De Havilland to find the cause.

PAL Airlines says it is pulling a plane out of service after it lost a wheel while departing from Goose Bay in Labrador on Thursday.

The flight was en route to Deer Lake in western Newfoundland but was diverted to St. John's. The airline says it landed safely without additional incident. The incident is the second wheel loss for the same aircraft in less than two weeks. Airline spokesperson Joseph Galimberti says the Dash 8-400 also lost a wheel during a flight late last month.

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Maintenance Performed Following First Wheel Loss

Galimberti says PAL did extensive maintenance work on the aircraft after the wheel loss on Oct. 30. That work was done in accordance with guidance from the manufacturer, De Havilland Aircraft of Canada. In a text message, Galimberti says PAL is completing wheel assembly inspections on the other Dash 8-400 planes in its fleet. He says the inspections are being done out of an abundance of caution.

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In the meantime, PAL is working with Transport Canada and De Havilland to figure out what caused the problem. The cause of both wheel losses has not been determined. Galimberti said passengers on board Thursday's flight will be rescheduled on new flights to Deer Lake. No injuries were reported in either incident.

PAL Airlines is headquartered in St. John's. Its website says it is one of the largest independent airlines serving eastern Canada and Quebec. The Thursday flight departed Goose Bay before the wheel loss was discovered. It was diverted to St. John's, where it landed safely.

The airline did not say how many passengers were on board. The same Dash 8-400 lost a wheel during a flight in late October. That earlier incident occurred on Oct. 30, according to the airline. After that loss, PAL carried out extensive maintenance work following manufacturer guidance.

Fleet Inspections Conducted As Precaution

The decision to pull the plane from service means the aircraft will not fly while the investigation continues. PAL is also inspecting wheel assemblies on its other Dash 8-400 aircraft as a precaution. The airline says it is cooperating with Transport Canada and De Havilland Aircraft of Canada. Both organizations are involved in the effort to determine the cause of the wheel losses.

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PAL Airlines describes itself as one of the largest independent airlines serving eastern Canada and Quebec. Its headquarters are in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. The Canadian Press first published this report on Nov. 12, 2026. Sarah Smellie of The Canadian Press contributed to this report.