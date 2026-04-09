Pakistani Man Pleads Guilty to Terrorism Charge, Planned Attack on Brooklyn Jewish Center

A Pakistani man, Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, has pleaded guilty to a terrorism charge in Manhattan federal court. Khan admitted to plotting an attack on a Jewish center in Brooklyn, motivated by his support for the Islamic State group and a desire to retaliate against Israel. The attack was planned to coincide with the anniversary of the Hamas attacks. He was arrested in Canada and brought to the United States. He now faces sentencing.

April 08, 2026 at 8:29PM EDT The New York City skyline is seen behind a plane approaching Newark International Airport in Newark, N.J., Nov. 6, 2025. NEW YORK — A Pakistani man pleaded guilty to a terrorism charge Wednesday, expressing remorse for his plot to attack a Brooklyn Jewish center. Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 21, admitted to supporting the Islamic State group by planning to use automatic weapons to kill Jewish people.

His actions were in response to the group’s call for violence against Jewish communities. The plea was entered in Manhattan federal court, over a year and a half after his arrest in Canada on September 4, 2024. The arrest occurred near Ormstown, a location close to the U.S. border. Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg stated that Khan intended the mass shooting to coincide with the anniversary of the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks, with the explicit goal of maximizing Jewish casualties. Khan, also known as “Shahzeb Jadoon,” reportedly boasted about his ambition to execute the most significant attack on American soil since the September 11 attacks. During the plea hearing before Judge Paul G. Gardephe, Khan confessed to the single charge of attempting to commit acts of terrorism that extended beyond national borders. He acknowledged his plan to cross the border from Canada to the United States in September 2024 with the intention of targeting Jewish individuals in Brooklyn. His motivation stemmed from a desire to support the Islamic State group in retaliation for Israel's actions in Gaza. Khan expressed regret for his actions, including his plan to rent a space adjacent to the targeted Jewish center. He emphasized his remorse, stating that plotting to kill Jewish people was “a terrible, extremely dangerous and morally reprehensible idea.” Sentencing has been scheduled for August 12, with Khan facing a potential life sentence. Khan has been incarcerated since his arrest. He had obtained a student visa in Canada in May 2023 and arrived in Toronto in June of that year. U.S. authorities have stated that Khan planned to use both firearms and knives to carry out the attack, with the purpose of supporting the Islamic State group. The investigation began when Khan's online activity, expressing support for the Islamic State group, came to the attention of investigators in November 2023. This led to his planning of terrorist attacks in the United States, along with communication with undercover law enforcement officers. According to a release from federal authorities, he had planned to target a prominent Jewish religious center in Brooklyn, a location he referred to as the “ultra orthodox hasidic jews world headquarters.” Khan communicated to undercover officers that New York was “perfect to target jews” due to its large Jewish population. His online writings included statements like “we are going to nyc to slaughter them.” The case highlights the ongoing threat of terrorism and the importance of vigilance in identifying and preventing such attacks. The coordination with international partners was crucial to the arrest and prosecution of Khan, showcasing the global nature of counter-terrorism efforts. The collaboration between different agencies and across borders underlines the complex and crucial work required to safeguard communities from such threats. The sentencing will serve as a significant moment, with the repercussions of this case likely to extend far beyond the immediate context. This act of terror, which aimed to strike at the heart of the Jewish community, has ignited debates around religious hatred, extremism, and the safety measures required to combat such threats. The authorities' swift response to prevent the attack and bring the individual to justice is a testament to the effectiveness of law enforcement, while serving as a warning to potential terrorists. The incident underscores the continuing need for strong, resolute action to prevent extremism in all its forms





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