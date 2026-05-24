Pakistan: Suicide Bomber Strikes Near Railway Track in Quetta, Killing 19, Injuring Over 70

A suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle near a railway track in Quetta, Pakistan, on Sunday, causing a horrific train accident and killing at least 19 people and injuring over 70 others. The militant group Baloch Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the attack. Relevant authorities have launched investigations and declared a medical emergency due to the massive casualties.

A suicide bomber struck a railway track near Quetta, Pakistan , as a passenger train passed through, resulting in 19 deaths and numerous injuries. The explosion caused cars to overturn and burst into flames, and the militant group Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility.

Revitalizing the insurgency in Balochistan continues, with security forces facing frequent attacks. Security officials and Shahid Rind, Balochistan provincial government spokesman, express concern over the loss of life and are launching investigations. In Balochistan alone, at least 26 people were killed by a suicide bomber in 2024





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Pakistan Suicide Bomber Quetta Railway Track Blast Baloch Liberation Army Civilian Casualties Insurgency In Balochistan Balochistan Province

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