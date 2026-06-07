Pakistan's Interior Minister in Tehran to Broker Peace Between Iran and US

Pakistan's interior minister is in Tehran to deliver a message from the country's army chief, as efforts to broker peace between Iran and the US continue. The heaviest fighting in the Iran conflict ended with a preliminary ceasefire on April 8, but the sides have not been able to agree on a long-term end to the war.

Pakistan's interior minister was in Tehran on Sunday to deliver a message to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei from Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

The message is part of Pakistan's efforts to help bridge differences between the United States and Iran and encourage efforts aimed at reducing tensions and ensuring the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The heaviest fighting in the Iran conflict ended with a preliminary ceasefire on April 8, but the sides have not been able to agree on a long-term end to the war.

Fighting between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah continued, despite last week's announcement that a U.S.-brokered ceasefire had been extended. Pakistani authorities have said Islamabad, with support from regional countries including Qatar, Turkey and Egypt, has been working to help bridge differences between the United States and Iran and encourage efforts aimed at reducing tensions and ensuring the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S. military has kept up its blockade on Iranian ports in response to Tehran's grip on the strait, a crucial corridor for global oil and natural gas shipments. Iran's Revolutionary Guard said it had targeted the Ali Al Salem air base, which hosts U.S. forces in Kuwait, and the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet in Bahrain, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

The U.S. military said it shot down two more Iranian drones over the Strait of Hormuz that threatened international maritime traffic. Early Sunday, Israel identified at least five projectiles launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel, which were intercepted or fell in open areas. Hezbollah did not immediately claim to have fired projectiles at Israel.

However, the militant group acknowledged it attacked Israeli troops in southern Lebanon. Two Israeli soldiers were killed in fighting in southern Lebanon on Saturday, the Israeli military said. Israel struck what it said were over 150 Hezbollah military sites over the weekend, including rocket launchers and command centers, across southern Lebanon. Israel's Prime Minister, who faces elections later this year, wants to press ahead with Israel's offensive until he considers Hezbollah no longer poses a threat.

Lebanon's army commander, Gen. Rodolphe Haikal, headed to Pakistan Saturday at the invitation of Pakistan's army chief. The Lebanese army gave no further details and did not say whether it is related to Pakistan's mediation between Iran and the U.S





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