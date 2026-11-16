Imran Khan appeals to Pakistan's top judges for urgent medical care for himself and his wife

Imprisoned former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the country's top judges for urgent medical treatment, alleging authorities failed to implement a court order to transfer him to a hospital in Islamabad. The government disputes his account, saying he has received regular care.

Pakistan's imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed Monday to the country's top judges, seeking their help in getting urgent medical treatment for himself and his wife.

He alleged that authorities had failed to implement an earlier court order to transfer him to a hospital in the capital, Islamabad. In an open letter conveyed to the judges through his lawyer, Khan said his blood pressure had risen sharply. He said doctors had warned him he was at risk of a brain hemorrhage and cardiac arrest.

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Khan Cites Health Risks For Wife

According to the letter released to the media by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party and lawyer Salman Safdar, the former premier said his wife, Bushra Bibi, also needed further eye surgery. He said she could permanently lose her sight without it. Khan has been in prison since 2023 after being convicted in a graft case. He was removed from office in a parliamentary no-confidence vote in April 2022.

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Despite his legal troubles, Khan remains a central and popular figure in Pakistan, and the PTI wants his release. Khan's wife is also serving a prison term on graft charges. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, a Cabinet minister, disputed Khan's account. He said Khan was receiving regular medical care and accused him of seeking political advantage.

In a post on X, Chaudhry said Khan has been taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad eight times for examinations. He said Khan's health and blood pressure were found to be satisfactory. Chaudhry said Khan received meals of his choice and had access to books and television. The government was responsible for ensuring Khan's medical care and protecting his legal rights, as it was for every prisoner, Chaudhry said.

Government Disputes Medical Claims

The latest development comes days after authorities allowed Khan's lawyers to see him at the prison. In the letter, Khan said, Today, I ask only that my wife and I be treated. I will only remain able to prove my innocence if I stay alive. The letter was addressed to the chief justices of Pakistan's Supreme Court and other courts.

Khan said, I appeal to Your Lordships, on the most basic grounds of human compassion: give me justice before it is too late. Earlier this year, Safdar, Khan's lawyer, told the Supreme Court that the former premier had lost roughly 85% of vision in his right eye. The government at the time denied the claim. One of Khan's sisters said his eyesight had significantly improved following medical treatment, which authorities say is ongoing.

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Court Reverses Convictions But Delays Release

The government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Khan isn't being held under a government order, but as a convicted prisoner serving sentences imposed by the courts following judicial proceedings. The government has rejected allegations that Khan was being held in solitary confinement or denied contact with his family. It said Khan had received more than 900 visits since his imprisonment in 2023.

A Pakistani court on Saturday July 13, 2024 overturned the convictions and seven-year sentences of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife. However, officials quickly moved to prevent his release from prison. The legal and political situation remains tense, with Khan's party continuing to demand his release while the government insists he is being treated according to the law.