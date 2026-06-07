Pakistan Mediator Shuttles to Tehran as U.S. Downs Iranian Drones Over Hormuz

Pakistan's interior minister is in Tehran carrying a message from the Pakistani army chief to Iran's Supreme Leader amid ongoing efforts to restart U.S.-Iran negotiations. This diplomatic push coincides with continued military exchanges, including the U.S. military shooting down Iranian drones over the Strait of Hormuz and persistent clashes between Israel and Hezbollah despite a ceasefire extension. The situation remains tense as regional economies brace for further disruptions.

BEIRUT - Pakistan's interior minister traveled to Tehran on Sunday to revive stalled negotiations between Iran and the United States. The diplomatic mission follows increased military tensions in the region, including the U.S. military's interception of two Iranian drones over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which threatened international shipping.

The U.S. administration is intensifying pressure on Iran to reach a comprehensive agreement that would end the broader conflict in the Middle East, a war that has disrupted the global economy and risked severe hunger in already vulnerable nations. Although heavy fighting ceased with a preliminary ceasefire on April 8, a long-term settlement remains elusive. Simultaneously, clashes persisted between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah despite the recent U.S.-brokered extension of a separate truce.

Israeli airstrikes hit southern Beirut suburbs on Sunday, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stating the attacks were retaliation for earlier Hezbollah rocket fire toward northern Israel. Hezbollah did not immediately claim those strikes. Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi's visit to Tehran aims to deliver a message from Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, according to Iranian state media.

Khamenei has remained out of public view since assuming leadership following his father's death on February 28, the first day of the U.S.-Israeli bombardment campaign against Iran. Naqvi met with Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni on Saturday evening and held talks with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday morning. The specifics of the message were not disclosed.

Pakistan, with support from Qatar, Turkey, and Egypt, has been attempting to bridge gaps between Washington and Tehran, encouraging de-escalation and the eventual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, the latest ceasefire arrangement in Lebanon appears fragile. Hezbollah has rejected the U.S.-mediated deal, insisting that any resolution to the Israeli-Hezbollah conflict must be integrated into the wider U.S.-Iran negotiations. Over the weekend, Israel struck more than 150 Hezbollah military targets across southern Lebanon, including rocket launchers and command centers.

Early Sunday, at least five projectiles were launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel, with Israeli defenses intercepting some and others landing in open areas. Hezbollah did not claim responsibility for those launches but acknowledged attacking Israeli troops within southern Lebanon. Israeli air raids also targeted Beirut's southern suburbs, with residents reporting three explosions; casualties were not immediately reported. The Israeli military confirmed two soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon clashes on Saturday.

Israel's ground invasion has seized large areas of southern Lebanon, further complicating efforts to end the regional war and reopen the vital oil transit chokepoint. Prime Minister Netanyahu, facing elections later this year, has vowed to continue the offensive until Hezbollah's threat is neutralized. Separately, Lebanon's army commander, Gen. Rodolphe Haikal, visited Pakistan at the invitation of Pakistan's army chief, though the Lebanese military did not specify if this relates to the mediation efforts.

In related developments, the U.S. Central Command reported shooting down multiple Iranian missiles and drones targeting the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf Arab allies, describing them as an immediate threat to maritime traffic. In response, the U.S. struck Iranian coastal radar sites. Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed it targeted the Ali Al Salem air base in Kuwait, which hosts U.S. forces, and the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet in Bahrain. The U.S. stated there were no injuries to its personnel.

Earlier in the month, Iranian drone attacks on Kuwait's main airport caused significant damage, killing one person and wounding dozens





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