Pakistan Hints at Imminent US-Iran Deal to Reopen Strait of Hormuz

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed optimism that an interim US-Iran deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz could be finalized within 24 hours, raising hopes for a broader agreement following recent skirmishes near the strategic waterway. The primary US objectives in the deal are to reopen the strait to maritime traffic and curb Iran's nuclear program, while Iran insists on retaining control over the waterway and gaining immediate access to its frozen funds.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif revealed that an interim US-Iran deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz could be finalized within 24 hours, raising hopes for a broader agreement following recent skirmishes near the strategic waterway.

Sharif, a key mediator in the talks, stated that Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week. This optimism was echoed by a senior Trump administration official who expressed an 80% to 85% chance of the pact being signed soon, and by Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who suggested the signing could take place in the coming days.

The primary US objectives in the deal are to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic and curb Iran's nuclear program. Iran, however, insists on retaining a degree of control over the waterway and gaining immediate access to its frozen funds, with negotiations over the Islamic Republic's uranium enrichment to take place after the interim deal is signed.

The US expects the deal to ensure Iran doesn't have a nuclear weapons program, while allowing it to maintain a civilian nuclear energy program. If all terms are met, the US would ease sanctions on Iran and allow it to reintegrate into the global economy. Araghchi confirmed that Iran's sovereignty over the strait would be maintained under the proposed deal, with the regime governing Hormuz differing from the past.

He also expressed optimism about the deal's potential timeline, stating that it might happen in the next one or two days, or within the next few days. However, Iran's Foreign Ministry has yet to fully review the draft, and the terms of the accord still need to be approved by Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. Bringing a conclusive end to the conflict, now in its fourth month, has presented Trump with a complex political challenge.

He aims to present the deal as a win to national security hawks in his own party and to an American public that has increasingly turned against the war. A central element of Trump's emerging Iran deal is a step-by-step approach that would see the Strait of Hormuz reopened followed by Tehran getting economic rewards each time it meets US demands.

However, this approach also means there will be many opportunities for the deal to fall apart. Despite continuing uncertainty, energy prices continued to fall on Friday following Trump's announcement a day earlier that he had canceled plans for new strikes on Iran. Brent futures fell as much as 5.1% to trade at the lowest level since the early days of the war, while European gas slumped as much as 8.4%.

While the global benchmark is still up almost 50% this year, it's fallen from a high of $125 in late April. Another potential sticking point is Israel, which is not part of the negotiations for the interim deal





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