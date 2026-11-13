Abbotsford pair charged with 16 fraud and forgery counts in non-profit theft of $11,000

A 42-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman face 16 fraud and forgery charges after a yearlong investigation into more than $11,000 allegedly stolen from the Cedar Outreach Society in Abbotsford, B.C. Police say forged cheques were deposited into an outside bank account between February and September 2025.

Two people have been charged with 16 fraud and forgery offences after more than $11,000 was allegedly stolen from a non-profit group in Abbotsford, British Columbia.

Police say a 42-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were charged following a yearlong investigation that began in June 2025. The case centres on the Cedar Outreach Society, which provides essential housing supports and homelessness prevention services in Abbotsford. A representative from the society approached police after reviewing the non-profit's financial records, which showed the falsification and deposit of forged cheques.

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Cedar Outreach Society Alleges Forged Cheques

According to police, the society's review found that several altered cheques were deposited into a bank account outside the organization between February and September 2025. The total amount allegedly taken from the non-profit was more than $11,000. Investigators say the alleged fraud is especially serious because it may undermine public trust and divert resources away from people in need. The Cedar Outreach Society relies on its funding to deliver housing supports and homelessness prevention services in the community.

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The charges against the pair include fraud and forgery, totalling 16 counts. Police have not released further details about the specific allegations or the relationship between the accused and the non-profit. The investigation began in June 2025 after the society reviewed its financial records. It continued for about a year before charges were announced on November 13, 2026.

Abbotsford Police said the case highlights the impact of financial crimes on non-profit organizations that serve vulnerable populations. The society provides essential housing supports and homelessness prevention services, and police noted that the alleged theft diverted resources away from those efforts. Both accused face multiple counts of fraud and forgery. Police say the investigation involved a detailed review of the non-profit's financial records and the altered cheques that were allegedly deposited into an outside account.

Case Remains Before Abbotsford Courts

The case remains before the courts. No further information about court dates or the accused's next appearances was immediately released. The Canadian Press file photo shows an Abbotsford Police patch worn by an officer at RCMP E Division headquarters in Surrey, B.C. , on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026.