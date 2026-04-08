Padres Dominate Pirates with Cronenworth Homer and Castellanos Double

The San Diego Padres defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-2 on Wednesday, with key contributions from Nick Castellanos and Jake Cronenworth. Castellanos' double sparked a four-run seventh inning, while Cronenworth added a home run. Michael King earned the win, while Mason Miller extended his scoreless streak.

The San Diego Padres secured a decisive 8-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, highlighted by key offensive contributions from Jake Cronenworth and Nick Castellanos . Castellanos initiated a pivotal four-run seventh inning with a two-run double, breaking a scoreless tie and effectively clinching the three-game series for San Diego. Cronenworth followed up with a two-run homer, further solidifying the Padres' lead and demonstrating their offensive firepower.

The game showcased a strong pitching duel early on, with both Mitch Keller of the Pirates and Michael King of the Padres delivering scoreless performances through the first six innings. King ultimately earned the win, allowing only two runs on four hits across six innings, while striking out four and walking three. Keller, despite his solid start, was tagged with the loss after the Padres' offensive surge in the seventh. The Pirates' offense showed signs of life in the bottom of the seventh, as they managed to cut the deficit to 4-2, but the Padres' offense proved too difficult to contain in the later innings.\The Padres further extended their lead in the ninth inning, with Luis Campusano doubling to bring home Bryce Johnson. Fernando Tatis Jr. added an RBI single, and Jackson Merrill contributed a run on a fielder's choice. Merrill then stole second, and Tatis stole home, culminating in an 8-2 scoreline. The Padres' bullpen, consisting of Kyle Hart, Jeremiah Estrada, and Mason Miller, effectively shut down the Pirates' offense in the later innings. Miller, in particular, stood out by striking out two in a perfect ninth inning and extending his remarkable scoreless streak to 26 2/3 innings, the longest active streak in Major League Baseball. The game's outcome offered a glimpse into the Padres' ability to both score runs and effectively manage their pitching staff, giving them a significant advantage on the road. The Pirates, on the other hand, displayed resilience, but ultimately struggled to overcome the Padres' consistent offensive pressure and strong pitching performance.\In addition to the game's outcome, the Pirates announced earlier in the day that they had signed Konnor Griffin to a nine-year contract, worth a reported $140 million. This decision underscored the Pirates' commitment to building a competitive team. The Padres' win against the Pirates, combined with the team’s overall performance, positions them well going forward in the season. Looking ahead, the Pirates will start RHP Carmen Mlodzinski (0-0, 4.00 ERA) against the Cubs on Friday, and the Padres will counter with RHP Randy Vásquez (1-0, 0.75 ERA) against the Rockies, offering the team an opportunity to capitalize on their recent victory, and continue their winning ways. The Padres appear well-rounded with their offense and pitching, displaying great teamwork on the field. The Pirates will look to bounce back in their upcoming games, focusing on better execution and capitalizing on offensive opportunities. The Padres are showing that they have the ability to compete against other teams and strive for a successful season





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