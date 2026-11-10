Nutana Legion membership more than doubles after free registration year

Free registration for the Royal Canadian Legion's 100th anniversary pushed Nutana Legion membership past 1,300, part of 140,000 new members nationally. The Saskatoon branch now focuses on retention.

The Nutana Legion in Saskatoon is hoping to keep up its momentum after registration reached its highest point in more than two decades. Membership numbers more than doubled this year, surpassing 1,300 registrations for the service club.

New members could join for free this year as part of the Royal Canadian Legion's 100th anniversary. The registration incentive pushed 140,000 new members to sign up across the country. National membership is now at its highest in two decades with 370,000 Legionnaires. What it tells me is that we are doing the right things to attract people here, said Nutana Legion president Bill Flahr.

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Nutana Legion Activities Surge With Increased Membership

The branch is busy five days a week with activities including corn hole, trivia nights, dance classes, and dinners. The club also hosts one or two big events each month, which Flahr says have all sold out this year with the increased membership. The organization had to increase its office hours and the number of events to accommodate the growing interest.

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We are packed to the rafters, generally, said Flahr, which is a big difference from seven years ago when he first became president. It used to be a dead place. Expanded membership has created a larger volunteer base to draw from for events. Flahr says the Nutana Legion has also seen a huge boost in funding as a result.

Janet Markowski joined the Nutana Legion for free in August. Her father was a veteran and legion member for many years. You kind of feel like you are part of the club, she said. Long before she became a member, Markowski was somewhat of a regular at her local legion.

She attends activities a few times each month including afternoon games of mahjong. I believe in the legion. I think it helps a lot of people, she said. Markowski plans to renew her membership at the end of the year.

The Nutana Legion charges 75 dollars for an annual membership. Fees differ across the country. As the year winds down, Flahr says the Legion's focus will shift to retention. They plan to have a booth set up at their Remembrance Day service to encourage members to register for 2027.

Royal Canadian Legion Focuses On Retention Rates

He will also be reaching out to members to remind them about the renewal process. Typically, the national renewal rate for new members is around 85 per cent. Even if we get a 50 per cent retention rate with these new members, it is still a big win for us, Flahr said. People over the age of 60 usually make up most of the Royal Canadian Legion membership.

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Typically, we do have a somewhat older demographic joining, but with age comes experience and the spirit of volunteerism, which is an important part of the mix, said Nujma Bond, the organization's national spokesperson. However, a growing number of younger adults are entering the doors this year. Across the country, about half of new members are under the age of 60, according to Bond. We are really grateful for this new membership.

Younger Adults Bring New Energy To Legion Branch

These new individuals who believe in the legion's mission and want to contribute to it, she told CTV News. With them will come new energy, new ideas and we are really looking forward to the beginning of the next century of our mission. Sheena Fargo, 38, first stepped into the Nutana Legion to play shuffleboard with some friends. She said she was immediately hooked by the people she met and the perspectives they offered.

Making friends for people from the age of 30 to 45, I find, is a really hard thing, she said. Coming in here, people just approach you and want to be your friend. Fargo built her own chosen family within the service club, she said, and views the other members as grandparents. People are more than willing to help you out, listen to your stories, listen to your woes, pat you on the back and give you hugs, she said.

Fargo joined as a member two years ago. She also worked her way up to become the branch's office administrator. Now, she is the one who helps process new memberships. Fargo said the legion is no longer just a place where veterans go to have a drink.

The building and its events are open to members as well as the general public. We are more than happy to have people who are not members, because without them, we cannot draw in more members, she said.