P.E.I. Students Honor Veterans Through No Stone Left Alone Initiative

Fourth graders in Charlottetown placed poppies on veterans' graves at Sherwood Cemetery for the No Stone Left Alone initiative ahead of Remembrance Day.

Fourth graders in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, participated in a solemn morning tribute by placing poppies on the graves of veterans at Sherwood Cemetery. This activity took place on a Monday morning as part of the broader ' No Stone Left Alone' initiative, which prepares communities across the country for the upcoming Remembrance Day observances. The students joined thousands of peers nationwide in this act of remembrance, ensuring that the sacrifices of past military personnel remain visible to the next generation.

The No Stone Left Alone International Movement

The 'No Stone Left Alone' initiative originated fifteen years ago in Edmonton and has since evolved into a significant international movement. Last year, approximately 17,500 students from 220 communities across six countries participated in the project. These participants honored nearly 115,000 veterans through various acts of commemoration. The organization tracks these efforts to ensure no veteran's grave is left without a symbol of gratitude, reflecting the widespread commitment to military heritage.

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Students Learn About Local Military History

Armed with bags of poppies, the fourth-grade students dispersed throughout Sherwood Cemetery to learn about the specific veterans buried in the grounds. At the headstone of Sgt. Cyril Bertram Crummey, two young girls studied the history of the airman from Newfoundland and Labrador. During a training flight in 1943, Crummey's plane went missing, and his body was eventually recovered from the sea. He was buried on P.E.I. at the young age of 23, a fact that prompted nine-year-old Gwen Christian to note that he died doing something he loved.

Perspectives From Young Participants

The students expressed profound respect for the soldiers they honored, citing their strength and dedication to peace. Nine-year-old Nova-Lee MacPhee remarked on the peace soldiers provided, stating that they gave peace to the current generation who do not experience war in Canada. Nora Bruce added that soldiers are among the strongest people and bring peace to the world. Ruby Dunning reflected on the difficult life soldiers endured in the army, acknowledging the courage required for such service.

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Co-ordinator Bill Crabb And Military Legacy

Bill Crabb, the P.E.I. co-ordinator for the initiative, was part of the military group that helped launch the program while posted in Edmonton. A retired chief warrant officer and former armored soldier, Crabb served in Bosnia, Afghanistan, Israel, and Syria. He emphasized the critical need for modern generations to understand the experiences of past wars, especially as the First World War generation has passed and few Second World War veterans remain. Crabb believes that kneeling at gravesites and speaking the names of the fallen is a touching way to keep their messages alive.

Preparation For Wednesday Remembrance Day

Wiley Stewart viewed the visit as an opportunity to express gratitude for the soldiers who died fighting for freedom. The mixed emotions of sadness and happiness experienced by the students highlight the impact of the ceremony on the younger generation. On Wednesday, Canadians of all ages will gather once again to mark Remembrance Day. This day serves as a unified moment for the nation to reflect on the sacrifices made by military personnel and to ensure their legacy endures.