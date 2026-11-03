P.E.I. Progressive Conservative Petition Challenges Premier Rob Lantz Leadership

Over 120 members of the P.E.I. Progressive Conservative Party have signed a petition demanding a leadership vote on Premier Rob Lantz, citing financial mismanagement and declining public support.

A formal petition signed by members of the P.E.I. Progressive Conservative Party is calling for a vote on Premier Rob Lantz's leadership. The document was presented on the opening day of the P.E.I. legislative session, marking a significant moment of internal dissent for the provincial government. CBC reporters Steve Bruce and Wayne Thibodeau covered the developments as the conflict came to light.

Leadership Challenge Mechanism Details

Martie Murphy, a longtime member of the party, stated that the petition is currently signed by more than 120 members. She explained that some in the party have become discouraged with the current direction of the province. The resolution sent to the party association asks for a special general meeting for voting on the issue to be held within the next 15 days. Lantz would have an opportunity to speak at the meeting, and members would vote by secret ballot on whether they want him to step down. Then, it would be up to Lantz to decide next steps.

Also read Conservative Pollster Warns On Fox News About 1 Midterms Prediction He Can't Make

Internal Criticisms and Financial Concerns

The petition and resolution note concerns regarding financial responsibility as well as transparency and accountability. It points to the province's rapidly escalating and unsustainable deficit, stating there are significant questions about the current leadership and its ability to responsibly manage the Province's financial affairs. The document further states that the PC Party continues to experience historically weak public support, with no meaningful improvement reflected in consecutive polls. This demonstrates a growing loss of confidence not only among party members but across the electorate, placing the party's future electoral viability and its ability to form government at serious risk.

Premier Lantz Response and Democratic Process

Premier Rob Lantz said he is aware the party has received the petition and he will let the party work through that process. He added that the party has more than 7,200 members and that, under its constitution, it takes 75 signatures to compel a leadership vote. Lantz remarked that seventy-five is a pretty low bar but emphasized that he is just focused on the work of government and the priorities of Islanders. He also stated that he feels there is a small number of people who never accepted the results of the leadership convention earlier this year. Lantz characterized the move as an attempt by a few individuals to roll back the clock to reverse a democratic decision that was made by this party.

Advertisement

Opposition Reaction and Legislative Context

PC Party president Robert Larsen confirmed via email the party received a petition requesting a special general meeting but did not say when such a meeting may happen or if a vote on Lantz's leadership would occur. Questions regarding Lantz's leadership were brought up in the legislature during question period Tuesday. Liberal Opposition Leader Hal Perry stated that the province is facing many serious challenges, adding that it is so sad that the source of many of these difficulties is the provincial government. Perry criticized the government for stumbling from one mistake to another rather than leading with a clear vision and plan.

Election History and Political Standing

Perry argued that instead of substance, the government relies on photo-ops and Facebook rather than policy and pocketbooks. He noted that this province has not had the opportunity to endorse this premier or his plans, yet the premier is making incredibly long-term and potentially damaging decisions. Lantz responded to Perry that Islanders elected the Progressive Conservative government with a strong majority. He insisted that the government is delivering on that mandate every day. Lantz secured his position as party leader and premier following a leadership contest win in February over Mark Ledwell with 53.1 per cent of the vote.