Prince Edward Island nurses rallied at the legislature to demand investment in the public health-care workforce as Health P.E.I. spending on private staffing agencies reached about $44 million in 2025-26. The union and health authority are set to meet with a conciliation officer on Dec. 21 and 22.

Prince Edward Island nurses rallied outside the legislature in Charlottetown on Tuesday, pressing the province to invest in its public health-care workforce and cut spending on private staffing agencies.

Massive Agency Spending During Staffing Crisis

More than 1,600 registered nurses, registered psychiatric nurses and nurse practitioners have been without a collective agreement for more than a year and a half. According to the P.E. I. Nurses Union, Health P.E. I. spent approximately $44 million on agency staff in 2025-26.

Also read Prince Edward Island Nurses Rally Against Agency Spending and Low Wages

Union President Kim Sears said she has also heard spending could approach $60 million this fiscal year, though that projection has not been confirmed. Sears said the reliance on agency workers means the focus is purely on filling gaps rather than addressing the causes of vacancies. She said the focus needs to be on retention, because recruitment alone will not help when nurses cannot be retained. The union wants the health authority to prioritize working conditions for permanent staff.

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It points to unsafe staffing ratios, inadequate recognition of specialized nursing roles and compensation that falls behind other provinces. P.E. I. general-duty registered nurses have the lowest base hourly wages in Atlantic Canada, according to a November comparison by the Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions. Nurse practitioner Laurie Thomas said her role and responsibility in the system have grown exponentially while wages have not.

Thomas, who has worked as a nurse practitioner on the Island since 2013, worries more colleagues could leave Health P.E. I. for opportunities elsewhere if a new agreement does not reflect their work. P.E. I.'s fall fiscal update forecasts the province's health authority will run $74.3 million over its 2026-27 operating budget, with agency staffing listed as one of several pressures but not the sole cause.

Health Minister Pledges to Cut Private Agency Costs

According to reporting by The Guardian, Health P.E. I. spent more than $27 million on private agency staff between Jan. 1 and July 10, 2026. The figures were detailed in a freedom of information request received by the Charlottetown newspaper. Health Minister Cory Deagle said the Island is working to reduce its reliance on nurses supplied by private agencies, adding taxpayers cannot afford the cost.

But for now, several facilities cannot operate without them, and they also allow permanent nurses to take vacations. Deagle said the reality is beds would have to close if those staff were reduced, and the system cannot handle that overnight. He added it will take time for staffing reductions to show up in spending figures.

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Push for Regional Ban on Travel Nurses

Deagle also plans to meet with counterparts in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, ideally before year's end, to advocate for a region-wide ban on travel nurses. He said the goal should always be zero and his hope is yes. The pressure on pay extends beyond the Island. Statistics Canada found that registered nursing employees aged 25 to 54 earned 1.4 per cent less per hour in 2025 than before the pandemic, once inflation is factored in.

Meanwhile, hours purchased from private staffing agencies by Canadian hospitals more than doubled between 2019-20 and 2023-24, according to the Canadian Institute for Health Information. The nurses' union says it walked away from negotiations in September after 32 days of bargaining, citing a lack of meaningful counterproposals from Health P.E.

I. Sears said the union felt it was being stonewalled at the bargaining table and had no choice but to walk, adding it was the first time in 24 years the union had taken that step. She said the decision was not taken lightly. The two sides are scheduled to meet with a conciliation officer on Dec. 21 and 22, in an effort to resolve the outstanding issues and reach a new agreement.