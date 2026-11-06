P.E.I. apologizes to man sexually assaulted at 13 in provincial group home

Eli MacKinnon was sexually assaulted at 13 while in P.E.I. care. Child Protection Services and the ombudsperson later apologized, and the province says it has since changed how it handles such reports.

Eli MacKinnon was 13 when he was sexually assaulted while in the care of Prince Edward Island. Now 20 and living in Nova Scotia, he is speaking publicly about what happened and how the province responded.

The assault occurred during an eight-month stay at a provincial group home for teens, which began amid tensions with his mother. Documents related to his case say another minor, also in the province's care, sexually touched MacKinnon without his consent during an outing at a Charlottetown pool on Dec. 30, 2019. MacKinnon says there were multiple instances spanning several days, including in rooms that were supposed to be supervised by staff. MacKinnon disclosed what happened to a youth worker.

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Child Protection Services Acknowledges Shortcomings

That triggered procedures and a safety plan was put in place. But he says the plan did not do enough to protect him, and more than five years after the assault, Child Protection Services agreed. In a letter dated July 3, 2025, P.E. I.'s child protection director, Mike Henthorn, and children's services manager, Cheryl Jamieson, recognized shortcomings in how their division handled the incident.

They wrote that those shortcomings contributed to emotional distress that might still be affecting him. The pair offered deep regret and apologies for not doing more to support him. In November 2025, P.E. I.'s Office of the Ombudsperson also agreed the division's response had been unfair.

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Deputy ombudsperson Matthew Chapman wrote that he was very sorry for what MacKinnon experienced and hoped he could take some small comfort in knowing he had helped improve an important service for Island children. MacKinnon says the experience has been hard on his friendships, relationships and family life. He says he became a very angry person for a long time and was depressed. He also says his mother was informed too late, a couple of days after the incident.

According to the Child Protection Services letter, MacKinnon's mother was informed following the incident, along with a counsellor to offer support. A child protection social worker conducted interviews and consulted with police. The division encouraged discussions about deciding if and when to report the incident to officers. The province also ensured extra staff were present at the group home to supervise his contact with the other youth.

MacKinnon Complains Police Were Not Contacted

But MacKinnon says his calls for the other youth to be moved to another group home were dismissed, even though taunting and inappropriate comments persisted. He says he did not want the other youth near him. His main complaint is that police were not contacted for a proper investigation, while more evidence could potentially have been collected. It was not until spring 2022 that MacKinnon made a formal complaint to police.

He says the experience was eating him up inside. The other youth was charged with sexual assault. On the Crown's recommendation, the youth completed extrajudicial sanctions, according to the provincial letter. Those are measures outside the traditional court process for those aged 12 to 17 to take responsibility for an offence.

Expert Stresses Importance Of Quick Investigations

Child protection law expert Rollie Thompson says the most important thing about these investigations is that they are done quickly. He says they should use careful, non-leading questions and interview the young people separately. That should happen before others can pollute what they have to say or influence it, and before details start getting lost. Thompson is an emeritus professor who co-teaches a child protection law course at Dalhousie University's Schulich School of Law.

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In their letter, leaders at P.E. I.'s Child Protection Services recognized that MacKinnon had expressed feeling unsafe. They wrote that more could have been done to support his emotional well-being. That included setting up an immediate interview with police and moving the other youth while the allegations were formally investigated.

Today, Child Protection Services' approach to similar reports has evolved and operates under a different legal framework. OmbudsPEI's letter says the division has since adopted practices requiring police interviews and promptly separating children when one alleges a sexual assault by another. Asked about those procedures, the province said it separates the youths involved while a report is assessed and investigated. It said interview timelines depend on the circumstances of each case and the child's needs and safety.

In September 2024, the Child, Youth and Family Services Act came into effect. Consistent with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, it gives children's views about decisions affecting them due weight in accordance with their age and maturity. It also empowers them to raise concerns or recommendations. A spokesperson for P.E.

I.'s Department of Social Development and Seniors told CTV News that care plans are developed in collaboration with children and youth, their social workers and, where appropriate, their families and support networks. She added that staff receive specialized training that aligns with the Act, with social work procedures being revised to embed a rights-based approach throughout. The province's child and youth advocate, Marvin Bernstein, has called the legislation historic, groundbreaking and aspirational.

New Legislation Gives Children Greater Say

He says it is leading the way for this kind of legislation in Canada. Thompson agrees there has been progress, but says previous rules set a low bar. Thompson says the old statute was so flawed it would not take much to improve it. He says the new principles are just good principles, and that the older the child, the more they should have a say.

He adds that this is not rocket science. Thompson says the real test of any measures is whether they are consistently put into practice. He says high caseloads, staff turnover and a shrinking supply of foster homes make that harder. MacKinnon's case remains a measure of how far the system still has to go.