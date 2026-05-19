Outlining Concerns in Framework Energy Agreement, Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Invites Quebec Back to the Bargaining Table

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Tony Wakeham has invited Quebec back to the bargaining table after a panel substantiated concerns in the framework energy agreement signed between Hydro-Quebec and several other provinces. The agreement brings significant benefits but also contains issues, leading the panel to conclude it's not in Newfoundland and Labrador's best interests. Wakeham also sought help from Prime Minister Mark Carney and requested Quebec's Premier Christine Frechette to join the talks.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Tony Wakeham has invited Quebec back to the bargaining table after a panel concluded a framework energy agreement with Hydro-Quebec was not in his province's best interests.

The agreement, as it stands, would bring roughly $36 billion in present-day dollars to Newfoundland and Labrador's treasury until 2085, excluding costs to offset rate increases for customers. However, the panel also criticized Hydro-Quebec for being in a conflict of interest as a minority shareholder and primary customer of proposed hydroelectric developments along the Churchill River in Labrador.

Hydro-Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro are joint owners of the 5,428-megawatt power plant at Churchill Falls in Labrador, with Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro owning roughly two-thirds of the facility. The new deal would terminate the current energy contract for Churchill Falls that allows Hydro-Quebec to buy most of its power at basement-floor prices. The contract was signed in 1969 and is supposed to expire in 2041.

Quebec Premier Christine Frechette warned that any concessions from Quebec would come at a price, expressing openness to compromise but being aware that Newfoundland and Labrador would have demands of their own. The panel only discussed criticisms of the current framework agreement; the future of the accord is up to the governments involved to decide.

The panel was appointed months ago and included Chris Huskilson, a former chief executive of Nova Scotia-based power company Emera Inc., and Michael Wilson, a former EY executive who previously criticized the draft deal. The three-person committee made public their report on Tuesday





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