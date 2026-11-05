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Outgoing Quebec college of physicians president proud of social role, faced censure

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Outgoing Quebec college of physicians president proud of social role, faced censure
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Mauril Gaudreault reflects on eight years as president of the Quebec college of physicians, highlighting social advocacy and expansion of professional roles, while acknowledging a difficult censure over his stance on doctors' pressure tactics.

MONTREAL - Mauril Gaudreault is proud of the Quebec college of physicians shift toward becoming a social actor over his eight-year tenure as president. The outgoing president said the professional association has become much more vocal on certain social issues, which has at times generated a great deal of media coverage.

Gaudreault, 78, made the comments in an interview after completing his second term at the helm of the association. Over coffee in Montreal, Gaudreault said his key achievements included bringing the association closer to the public, helping to expand the scope of professional practice, and becoming a social advocate. He was also the first president to undertake an extensive tour of Quebec regions to meet with health-care professionals and the public.

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Outgoing president says he is proud of college of physicians' role as a social actor

Gaudreault Faces Censure Over Pressure Tactics Stance

His most controversial stance was calling on doctors to stop their pressure tactics while the medical federations were in the midst of negotiations with the government over their compensation. Many doctors perceived this as political interference by the college in an already heated standoff with Quebec. Some called for his removal, which ultimately did not occur. Gaudreault did, however, receive a motion of censure passed at an extraordinary general assembly, a first in the history of the association.

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Psychologically, it was a difficult experience for me. It was the hardest period of my presidency, he said. A professional association exists to protect the public by ensuring high-quality medical care and in my view and this is the opinion of many when the association witnesses actions that could compromise public safety, we have a duty to act, to respond, and to take a clear stand, he said.

He also believes that this has helped raise awareness of the college purpose, one of his key priorities. In recent years, the college has, among other things, spoken out in favour of phasing out polluting anesthetic gases in health-care facilities and opposed the environmental exemptions granted to the Horne Smelter. Gaudreault presidency was also marked by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said this period accelerated collaboration with other professional associations.

Expanded Roles Draw Resistance As New Leader Takes Charge

The expansion of professional roles continues to gain momentum today. Specialized nurse practitioners can see patients on their own and pharmacists have greater autonomy in treating various conditions. Gaudreault said those changes faced some resistance from the medical community, mainly around whether other professionals had the necessary skills to administer this kind of care. Nathalie Saad, a pulmonologist, has succeeded Gaudreault, becoming the first female president of the Quebec college.

During her term, she said she plans to focus her efforts on issues surrounding the aging population, primary care and access to health care. Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

SourcesCompiled from 2 sources

This story was compiled and edited by the HeadTopics newsroom and HT AI from the reports above.

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