Outbreak of Hantavirus on Cruise Ship in Toronto: What We Know So Far

This news brief discusses the recent hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship and the various questions and concerns raised by Canadians. The text provides information regarding the types of hantavirus found on the ship, the number of people with connections to the outbreak seeking medical attention in Canada, and the incubation and treatment periods associated with the disease.

The outbreak of hantavirus on the MV Hondius cruise ship in Toronto has sparked significant interest among Canadians and left many with questions. The victims of the outbreak were infected with Andes virus, an unusual type of hantavirus found in Argentina and Chile, which is prevalent among rodents.

Ten people, six passengers and four exposed individuals, have sought medical attention in Canada, and their isolation periods are being determined based on their risk levels and direct contact with passengers who exhibited symptoms. The incubation period for hantaviruses varies between two and eight weeks, but in most cases, symptoms appear within two to three weeks.

The Canadian government uses antibody tests and PCR tests to detect the virus, but the long incubation period raises doubts about the effectiveness of such tests. The disease causes hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, with a mortality rate of approximately 30 percent. As of now, there is no specific treatment for hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, although supportive care is available to mitigate the symptoms





sudburydotcom / 🏆 6. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hantavirus Outbreak Cruise Ship Canada Infections Symptoms Treatment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

French Woman and American Test Positive for Late Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise ShipThe passenger who is going to the Biocontainment Unit tested positive for the virus but does not have symptoms. Health authorities said risk to the broader public is low. Symptoms usually show between one and eight weeks after exposure.

Read more »

2 passengers test positive for hantavirus after deadly outbreak on cruise shipA French woman and two Americans tested positive or showed symptoms of hantavirus Monday as nations around the world scrambled to repatriate passengers from a cruise ship hit by an outbreak and quarantine or isolate them.

Read more »

Spain reports new hantavirus case in passenger evacuated from cruise ship as outbreak grows to 11THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Spanish passenger evacuated from the cruise ship at the center of a hantavirus outbreak has tested positive for the virus, Spain’s health ministry announced Tuesday as the World Health Organization said it has now c

Read more »

Spain reports new hantavirus case in passenger evacuated from cruise ship as outbreak grows to 11A Spanish passenger evacuated from the cruise ship at the centre of a hantavirus outbreak has tested positive for the virus, Spain’s health ministry announced Tuesday.

Read more »