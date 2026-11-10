Out of Hand Modern Market Fraud Targets Victoria Potters

Victoria artist Sue Britton lost $700 to scammers impersonating Out of Hand Modern Market organizers. The fraud highlights a widespread scam targeting makers for Christmas markets.

Sue Britton recently retired and turned her passion for pottery into a small business venture. When she sought to sell her colorful ceramic creations at the Out of Hand Modern Market in downtown Victoria, she fell victim to an elaborate fraud scheme. The incident highlights a growing trend of cybercriminals targeting independent artists and small business vendors during the holiday season.

The Fraudulent Booth Application Process

The deception began when Britton received an email from an individual claiming to be an organizer for the popular Christmas market. The message encouraged her to apply for a vendor booth, providing a link to submit her application. The next day, she received an acceptance email that praised her work and specifically complimented her use of color, which helped convince her of the email's authenticity.

Also read Critique of Modern History Curriculum at Harvard as Ideological Indoctrination

The scammers then requested immediate payment of a vendor fee. Britton sent $400 via bank transfer, a process that triggered an alert from her financial institution. Her bank contacted her to verify if she trusted the recipient, but Britton, confident in the legitimacy of the established market, confirmed the transaction. She subsequently paid two additional fees, bringing her total financial loss to $700.

Victim Realization and Organizer Confirmation

After the final payment, Britton visited the official Out of Hand Modern Market website to verify details. She immediately noticed a warning about fraudsters impersonating the organizers. She contacted Bethany Wilson, the creator of the market, who confirmed that the communication had not originated from their official channels.

Advertisement

Wilson noted that the fraudulent campaigns are highly sophisticated. The criminals scrub the official websites to gather specific operational details, including booth sizes and pricing structures. This level of detail allows them to craft convincing emails that appear to come directly from the market management, exploiting the trust of vendors.

Widespread Impact on Makers and Vendors

Britton is not the only victim of this scheme. Similar scams have targeted vendors hoping to sell at the Circle Craft Christmas Market in Vancouver. The fraud extends to markets in other provinces, indicating a coordinated effort to exploit the high-demand holiday selling period. Artists and makers are particularly vulnerable due to their reliance on these events for significant annual income.

Britton expressed deep embarrassment and anger over the loss of $700, which represents several months of earnings from her pottery sales. Wilson emphasized that targeting these small-scale entrepreneurs is particularly heinous. Many vendors are sole proprietors who handle every aspect of their business, making them financially and emotionally exposed to such theft.

Official Warning and Corrective Actions

Market organizers are now urging potential vendors to exercise extreme caution. They advise applicants to only use official website channels for registration and to verify all communications through direct contact forms or known email addresses. The goal is to prevent further financial damage to the artisan community before the holiday rush peaks.

Advertisement

Following the incident, Wilson invited Britton to join the Out of Hand Modern Market legitimately this year. Britton has resumed her work with renewed caution and excitement to participate in the real event. She plans to heed the advice of financial institutions in the future and verify all unsolicited requests for payment.

The incident serves as a critical reminder for all small business owners and independent artists. Vigilance is required when engaging in online transactions, especially during peak seasonal periods. By sharing their experiences, victims like Britton help raise awareness and protect their peers from similar predatory tactics.