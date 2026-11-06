Paraguay's Ousted President Santiago Peña Under House Arrest After Senate Removal Over Bank Collapse

Santiago Peña was placed under house arrest on breach of trust suspicion after Paraguay's Senate removed him over the collapse of Ueno Bank. Vice President Pedro Alliana was sworn in as president.

Ousted Paraguayan president Santiago Peña was placed under house arrest Friday on suspicion of breach of trust, shortly after the Senate removed him from office over the collapse of a major bank tied to his government.

The attorney general's office confirmed to The Associated Press that Peña had been detained at his home. In a unanimous vote, the 44 senators present voted to remove Peña for misconduct in office, bringing a dramatic end to one of South America's most stable presidencies. The verdict came just three days after regulators seized Ueno Bank, cutting nearly three million customers off from their savings and bank cards and setting off a political crisis.

Also read Paraguay lower house votes 78-0 to impeach Peña after Ueno Bank collapse

Prosecutors Order House Arrest For Ousted President

Prosecutors ordered that Peña be held at his home until he can be brought before their economic crimes and anti-corruption unit, according to a letter to the national police commander. The order also called for the arrest of Carlos Carvallo, the former central bank chief Peña appointed. It was not immediately clear whether Carvallo was in custody.

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Lawmakers accused Peña of using his political influence to steer hundreds of millions of dollars in public funds into Ueno while regulators overlooked risky insider lending. Peña has denied wrongdoing. In a farewell message released shortly before the verdict, Peña expressed hope his departure would spare Paraguay further harm. I do not want my presence to be a cause of greater division or instability, he wrote.

My responsibility is to put the country above my personal fate. Public outrage has become more thunderous by the day. As senators deliberated Friday, crowds of protesters demanding their frozen savings back and accountability for Ueno's failure marched through downtown Asunción chanting, Santi Peña to Tacumbú! - a reference to the capital's main prison.

This was an enormous betrayal of trust, said Yinal López, a worker at the state electricity company, whose employee pension fund also had money at Ueno. Ueno's implosion has plunged Paraguay into its deepest political crisis in more than a decade - and at dizzying speed. Regulators seized the bank before dawn Tuesday.

Party Turn Leads To Rapid Political Downfall

By Thursday afternoon, Peña had offered to resign as his conservative Colorado Party turned on him, led by former president Horacio Cartes, the party chief and Peña's longtime mentor. By Friday, his interior minister, chief of staff, legal adviser and political adviser had all quit. It was a staggering reversal of fortunes for Peña, a telegenic technocrat and a former International Monetary Fund economist who owed his rapid political ascent to Cartes.

The tobacco magnate, among Paraguay's richest men, made Peña his finance minister and twice backed him for president over rival factions' objections. Once in office, though, Peña quietly amassed a rival power base, analysts say. Ueno Bank, flush with public deposits, became the centrepiece of both his business empire and his effort to win over provincial governors as he sought to escape Cartes' shadow. It's like a Shakespearean drama.

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He tried to displace his mentor, his political patron, said Miguel Carter, director of DEMOS, a Paraguayan research centre. But he did so on very fragile grounds. Cartes struck back. In September, senators loyal to him demanded answers from the central bank about Ueno's lending, citing leaked internal reports that warned its loans to related companies put its solvency at risk.

When Ueno collapsed this week, so did Peña's leverage, and Cartes, once sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury over alleged corruption, publicly called for the ouster of his erstwhile protégé. Cartes put the nail in the coffin, said Andrew Nickson, a Paraguay expert at the University of Birmingham. Peña had no political base to rely on, and he was left high and dry.

Vice President Sworn In As New Leader

Vice President Pedro Alliana was sworn in as president Friday to serve out the term, which ends in August 2028. He inherits a government under pressure to return depositors' money and punish those behind Ueno's collapse. A veteran of the long-ruling conservative Colorado party, Alliana, 52, is a former governor of the southern province of Ñeembucú and a former speaker of the lower house.

He has not escaped the scandal entirely: Prosecutors are also investigating him, and on Thursday lawmakers shelved an opposition bid to impeach him. Peña's removal also bars him from the lifetime Senate seat granted to elected former presidents under Paraguay's Constitution, denying him the parliamentary immunity that would accompany it. Prosecutors are also investigating current and former central bank and pension fund officials.

Peña's lawyers, Ricardo Preda and Adolfo Ferreiro, argued that lawmakers should have approved his departure instead of pressing ahead with the impeachment trial, but Congress did not accept it.