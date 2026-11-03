Georgia poll watchers monitor midterm voting as Trump policies raise fears

Hundreds of election observers deployed across Georgia on midterm election day to protect voters from intimidation and misinformation, as the Trump administration pushes changes to voting rules.

Hundreds of election observers fanned out across Georgia on Tuesday as Americans voted in midterm elections that could have significant consequences for Canada. CTVNews.ca is providing live results, breaking updates, real-time election data and on-the-ground reporting from key battleground states.

Linda Jones set up a folding chair near a polling station in Atlanta, Georgia, watching for anything that might keep people from casting ballots. I want to help people navigate the voting, which has gotten more and more complicated, said the septuagenarian, serving as an election observer for the first time. She and two other volunteers are monitoring activity around the polling station, set up in a public library, and will report any issues that arise.

Also read AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Georgia on Election Day

In a climate like we are in the country, there is misinformation, there are actions that are taken that discourage some people from voting, certain parts of the population, she told AFP. Her polling station is in Fulton County, the most populous county in Georgia, where Black residents are the largest racial group. During the 2020 presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden, the county became the focal point of baseless electoral fraud allegations made by U.S. President Donald Trump.

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Rachel Glover, associate director of the election observation program at the local ACLU chapter, said volunteers play a crucial role in ensuring election integrity. Their work includes making sure no electioneering takes place near polling stations, watching for voter intimidation, noting long lines and ensuring accessible entrances are clearly marked.

Most of all, it is making sure that no one walks away from the polling location and was not able to vote if they are an eligible registered voter, Glover said. Some 500 election observers have been deployed by the ACLU in Georgia, with about a dozen other organizations collaborating on the operation. Glover said the number of volunteers more than doubled compared with the 2024 presidential election won by Trump.

Trump Administration Impacts Voting Process

We have students, older retired people, normal average working professionals who are just taking a day off to do this, she said, all with the shared goal of trying to fight back these attempts to silence them. Trump's administration has sought to insert itself into the voting process in several ways, from trying to curb mail-in ballots to changing the rules for voter registration.

During the early voting period, Glover reported no major malfunctions, nor any sign of the immigration enforcement operations that some had feared. Retired oncology nurse Rosa Rivera-Ayala, part of the Vote Safe initiative, stationed herself near a polling place in DeKalb County, which has a majority-Black population and a large number of naturalized American citizens. We see things daily that just put fear in the hearts of Americans, she told AFP.

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Even people who have papers and are allowed to vote are afraid to come out for fear of being targeted. Rivera-Ayala said she is there because our presence makes a big difference. The citizens who come to vote, I think, feel better knowing that there are poll watchers who are making sure that nothing happens to them.

Carter Center Monitors Election Results

The Atlanta-based Carter Center, founded by former Democratic U.S. president Jimmy Carter and an expert in international election observation, has been working in Georgia since 2020 to address a trust deficit in the electoral process. For this election, it is focused on the collection and tabulation of results. It is not exciting. It should not be exciting, said Jonathan Stonestreet, who leads the effort.

But the goal is to ensure everyone can have confidence that these are the real results, he said. President Donald Trump was photographed after speaking in front of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Washington. Democratic candidate U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff spoke during a campaign event on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Douglasville, Georgia.

Canadian Stakes in US Election

As Americans head to the polls, the outcome could have significant consequences for Canada. CTVNews.ca will have live results, breaking updates, real-time election data and on-the-ground reporting from key battleground states throughout the night.