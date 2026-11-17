Micheal McBurnie delivered a five-minute presentation to Moncton city council about rising crime in the old west end. Council approved new police and safety hires, and RCMP urge residents to call police rather than post on social media.

A Moncton homeowner spoke out against neighbourhood crime at a council meeting on Monday, November 17, 2026, saying the city is broken and that residents no longer feel safe.

Moncton Homeowner Speaks Against Crime

Micheal McBurnie, who has lived in Moncton, N.B.

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's old west end for a couple of years, delivered a heartfelt five-minute presentation to city council. He told CTV News on Tuesday it was time for someone from the public to reach out to council because he feels for residents who have lived there for decades in a gem of an area. It is disheartening to me, said McBurnie. Something really does need to be done.

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McBurnie said people are suffering from anxiety and stress while trying to protect their properties and not feeling safe day or night. According to McBurnie, a senior women's walking group no longer meets in the mornings. They just don't feel safe, he said. His intent was to raise awareness about what he described as an increase in crime in his neighbourhood and throughout the Moncton area.

Our city is broken, McBurnie told council. McBurnie described the types of crimes and incidents people have been experiencing. We're seeing heat pumps being damaged, costing thousands of dollars. We're seeing garbage being ripped open.

Residents Report Aggressive Property Damage

We're seeing bicycles being stolen. EV chargers physically being cut off people's homes, and when these individuals are being approached by residents, they're now becoming increasingly aggressive, said McBurnie. It's one thing to walk in and rip open a garbage bag, but now we've had reported break-ins. That's making things very uncomfortable.

His neighbour Jill Beatty, who has lived in the neighbourhood for five years, had to deal with a particularly frightening incident around three weeks ago. Somebody who had a 30-inch piece of metal pipe, and I have it on video, where they're reaching for my front door, said Beatty. Beatty happened to be home and told the man to leave the property or she would call the police. She said the man then walked toward her heat pump.

As a result, she had a wooden fence installed to protect the HVAC system at a cost of around $1,000. During Monday's council meeting, Codiac Regional RCMP Superintendent Benoit Jolette addressed McBurnie's concerns and encouraged residents to call police because posting an incident on social media isn't good enough. Call us, said Jolette. It is extremely important for residents to give us a call.

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Police Stress Importance of Reporting Incidents

Jolette reminded everyone at the meeting that homelessness is not a crime. Arrests and charges are not dependent on whether an offender has an address or not. We get a report of a crime and we act, said Jolette. Council recently approved hiring six new police officers, four new RCMP support staff and four community safety officers during the 2027 budget process.

Councillor Marc Léger said solving the issues in the city are not quick fixes. We have more bylaw officers that will be starting in the next calendar year and more RCMP members, Léger said during Monday's meeting. Councillor at large Greg Turner said McBurnie's presentation was well prepared and well received by council. We all got elected back in May.

We all heard going door-to-door that people were concerned about safety and security throughout our city, not just in any one neighbourhood in particular, we all heard it, and now we're here to make a difference, said Turner on Tuesday. Now, we're in our first budget so we were able to make these adjustments. So, we're quite excited to see the future and the improvements that we think we can make in public safety in Moncton.

Homeowner Considers Neighbourhood Watch Program

McBurnie commended the efforts of council and the RCMP over the past two or three weeks. We have seen more police presence throughout the neighbourhood, said McBurnie. His hope is that council will be the voice for the provincial and federal governments for assistance to try to solve the issues the city is dealing with. He is also considering starting a neighbourhood watch program for the old west end.

A photo taken in Moncton, N.B. , on Nov. 17, 2026, shows the city as the debate over public safety continues. Another photo from the same day shows a heat pump, one of the items McBurnie said has been damaged in his neighbourhood. For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.