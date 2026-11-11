Ottola Police Investigate Fatal Pedestrian Collision on Viewmount Drive

Ottawa police are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision on Viewmount Drive in Nepean. The incident marks the city's 33rd road fatality of 2026.

Ottawa Police Service confirmed that a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Viewmount Drive in Nepean on Tuesday night. Officers responded to the single-vehicle collision at the intersection of Viewmount Drive and Saginaw Crescent at 7:38 p.m. on November 10, 2026.

Details of the Fatal Collision

The Ottawa Police Service reported that the incident involved a pedestrian who was hit while walking home. Knoxdale-Merivale councillor Sean Devine identified the victim as an elderly woman. He stated that family members are currently in shock following the tragic event.

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Police have established road closures on Viewmount Drive from Biscayne Crescent to Onondaga Court as of 9:35 p.m. Investigators remain on the scene to process the area and gather evidence related to the crash.

Rising Road Fatality Statistics

This incident represents the 33rd traffic-related fatality in Ottawa for the current year. Councillor Sean Devine highlighted that this number is the highest recorded in a decade. It significantly exceeds the 22 casualties reported during the same period in 2025.

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The rising toll has intensified scrutiny on local road safety measures. Advocates and officials are pointing to the increasing frequency of collisions involving drivers and vulnerable road users as a critical public health concern.

Community Response and Safety Calls

Councillor Sean Devine expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life, describing the event as another tragedy on the city roads. He emphasized that he has been actively pushing for safety improvements on Viewmount Drive to prevent future incidents.

The community response has been immediate, with residents and local representatives calling for stricter enforcement and infrastructure changes. The emotional impact on the neighborhood remains high as the investigation continues.

Investigation Status and Next Steps

Ottawa Police Service is asking anyone who witnessed the fatal collision to contact investigators immediately. Authorities are seeking public assistance to reconstruct the events leading up to the crash.

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The investigation remains ongoing with no arrests or charges announced at this time. Police continue to work with emergency services to manage traffic flow around the closed sections of the street.