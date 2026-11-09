Auditor general reports Ottawa wrote off 4.5 billion dollars in COVID benefit repayments last year

The Office of the Auditor General says Ottawa wrote off 4.5 billion dollars in COVID-19 benefit debts last year, up sharply from 26 million dollars, and expects larger losses on pandemic business loans.

OTTAWA - The Office of the Auditor General of Canada says the federal government wrote off billions of dollars last year for COVID-19 benefits that are no longer expected to be paid back.

The federal government is trying to recoup payments made to Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic if it determines someone was overpaid or ineligible for the benefit. But when the government expects not to be paid back, it writes off the debt and strikes it from its ledgers. Audits of the government's consolidated financial statements for the last fiscal year show Ottawa wrote off 4.5 billion dollars tied to COVID-19 benefits, up sharply from 26 million dollars the previous year.

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Business Loan Losses Rise Sharply

Auditor General Karen Hogan's office also warns that Ottawa is expecting a larger portion of business loans from the pandemic will not be repaid. The government's allowance for potential losses on Canada Emergency Business Account loans increased to 5.6 billion dollars in the last fiscal year, out of a total 7.2 billion dollars in loans outstanding. Hogan's findings were released as part of the annual audit of the federal government's public accounts, which detail the true state of Ottawa's finances.

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The write-offs do not necessarily mean the government has stopped trying to collect the money. A write-off removes a debt from the government's books when it is considered unlikely to ever be repaid, but collection efforts can continue in some cases. Hogan has previously raised concerns about the speed at which the government rolled out pandemic aid and the challenges of verifying eligibility after the fact.

The Canada Emergency Business Account program provided interest-free loans to small businesses and non-profits during the pandemic, with a portion forgivable if repaid by a deadline. As of the last fiscal year, billions of dollars in loans remained outstanding, and the government now expects a significant share of that money will never come back. The auditor general's report comes as the federal government continues to face questions about the cost of pandemic spending and its efforts to recover improper payments.

Financial Statements Show Fair Picture

Hogan's office says the government's financial statements present a fair picture of its finances, but the rising losses on pandemic programs remain a concern. The report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2026, with files from Craig Lord of The Canadian Press.