Ottawa Weekend Events: Northern Super League Final and Black Bird Festival

Discover key Ottawa weekend activities including the Northern Super League championship, Black Bird Festival at the Canadian War Museum, and the Kanata Santa Claus Parade.

The Northern Super League champions will be crowned at TD Place on Sunday as the Diana B. Matheson Cup winner-take-all championship match takes center stage. AFC Toronto faces the Montreal Roses in this highly anticipated showdown, with game time scheduled for 2 p.m. local time. For those looking to secure a seat at this pivotal event, tickets are available via the official Ticketmaster website. This championship match represents a significant moment for women's soccer in Canada, drawing attention from fans across the region.

Northern Super League Championship Details

The host city of Ottawa has been selected to showcase the culmination of the Northern Super League season, bringing high-level athletic competition to the local community. The match serves as the definitive conclusion to the league's current cycle, determining which team secures the prestigious Diana B. Matheson Cup. AFC Toronto enters the contest aiming to defend their standing against a resilient Montreal Roses squad that has fought through the preliminary rounds.

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Spectators are encouraged to arrive early to navigate parking and entry procedures at TD Place. The atmosphere is expected to be electric, with fans from both Ontario and Quebec regions expected to travel to the stadium. This event highlights the growing popularity of professional women's soccer in the National Capital Region, offering a platform for elite athletes to compete on a national stage.

Kanata Santa Claus Parade Information

Santa Claus makes his first stop of the holiday season in Kanata this weekend with the Kanata Santa Claus Parade taking place on Saturday. The festive procession begins at 10 a.m., launching from Holy Redeemer Church before traveling along Glamorgan, Castlefrank Road, and Abbeyhill Drive. The route concludes at Hazeldean Mall, providing a central gathering point for families and community members.

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In addition to the entertainment and holiday cheer, the parade serves a charitable purpose by collecting non-perishable food items along the route. These donations will benefit the Kanata Food Cupboard, supporting local families in need during the winter months. Residents are invited to bring canned goods and other staple items to contribute to this community-driven effort while enjoying the spectacle of floats and performers.

Black Bird Festival of the Arts Program

The Ottawa Children's Festival presents the Black Bird Festival of the Arts for Young People this weekend in Ottawa, celebrating performing arts for audiences with theatre, dance, and music from across Canada and around the world. All shows are held at the Canadian War Museum, offering a unique cultural backdrop for young attendees. The festival lineup includes notable performances such as Luminarium, By Trial and Error, the Returns Department, and While We Wait.

These productions have been curated to engage younger audiences with diverse artistic styles and narratives from international creators. The event provides an educational and entertaining experience that highlights the global scope of contemporary youth arts. For information and tickets, visitors should visit the Ottawa Children's Festival website to secure entry for these specific performance slots.

National Arts Centre and Local Music Scene

The National Arts Centre continues its programming through November 21 with The King James Bible Play in the Azrieli Studio. On Friday and Saturday, audiences can see Rhino in Babs in the Asper Theatre, while Friday also features Kelly Bado on the Fourth Stage. These offerings provide a robust schedule of theatrical and musical events for culture seekers in the capital.

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Elsewhere in Ottawa, Friday brings Wheeler Walker Junior to History Ottawa and the Gipsy Kings to Hard Rock Live. The Record Company performs at the Bronson Centre, while Silver Creek takes the stage at Hard Rock Café. The music scene remains active with the Alicia Kayley Band at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Ottawa and Matt Hansen at the Bronson Centre on Saturday.

The weekend continues with Nataly Aukar Live at the Algonquin Commons Theatre and a major headliner appearance by Barenaked Ladies at Hard Rock Live. Sam Roberts Band also takes the stage at History Ottawa on Saturday. Sunday features the Ottawa Outdoor Film Festival at the Bronson Centre and the Canadian Golha Orchestra with Sepideh Raissaadat at the Algonquin Commons Theatre, rounding out a diverse array of cultural engagements.

Additional Cultural and Holiday Activities

Charlotte Bronte's haunting novel Jane Eyre comes to life on the stage at the Ottawa Little Theatre, with performances running until November 14. This theatrical adaptation offers a classic literary experience for theatre enthusiasts. Meanwhile, the Robert Plante Greenhouses Holiday Market on Navan Road features over 300 vendors on Saturday and Sunday, providing extensive shopping opportunities for holiday gifts.

The Lansdowne Farmers Market has moved indoors for the winter, allowing vendors to operate at the Horticulture Building every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This transition ensures that fresh produce and artisanal goods remain accessible to consumers during the colder months. Additionally, visitors can explore various museums including the Canadian Museum of Nature, Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, Canada Science and Technology Museum, Canada Aviation and Space Museum, Canadian War Museum, Canadian Museum of History, National Gallery of Canada, The Diefenbunker, Bytown Museum, and Ottawa Art Gallery.