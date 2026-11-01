Ottawa Weather Forecast November Sun Sets Before 5 PM Standard Time Begins

Ottawa enters standard time with sun setting before 5 p.m. Environment Canada forecasts mild temperatures in the single digits to mid-teens Celsius with a chance of showers throughout the week.

Environment Canada's forecast indicates that temperatures will remain seasonably mild during the first week of November, although daylight hours are shortening significantly as the sun now sets before 5 p.m. This marks a notable shift in daily routines for residents as the region transitions into standard time. The forecast suggests a mix of sunny and cloudy conditions with highs ranging from the single digits to the mid-teens Celsius throughout the week.

Temperature Trends and Weekly Outlook

Sunday is expected to be mainly sunny with a high of 14 C. However, temperatures will drop into the single digits this evening, with a high of only 7 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers. This cooling trend aligns with the seasonal shift, as the average temperature for this time of year is typically a high of 8 C and a low of 1 C.

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Monday will see mainly cloudy skies with a high of 17 C. Conditions will remain relatively similar for the rest of the week, with cloudy skies and a high of 16 C forecasted for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The long-range forecast going into the weekend shows a high of 10 C with some showers expected, bringing a return to cooler conditions typical for early November.

Daylight Changes and Standard Time Implementation

Clocks fell back one hour on Monday morning as daylight savings time ended in Ottawa. It is the first time since late January that the sun will set before 5 p.m., significantly impacting evening visibility and outdoor activities. Sunset at 4:49 p.m. tonight marks this change, while on Sunday, the first day of standard time, the sun rose at 6:42 a.m. and set at 4:49 p.m.

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The next time the sun will rise after 7 a.m. will be on Nov. 14, giving residents several weeks of later mornings. Standard time will remain in effect until 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 14, when clocks are scheduled to spring forward again. This schedule ensures that the region aligns with the broader national time changes despite local variations.

Regional Variations and Political Discussions

Residents in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and the Northwest Territories will not be turning their clocks back one hour on Sunday morning. These jurisdictions maintain different time practices, creating a complex patchwork of time zones across the country. This lack of uniformity has sparked ongoing debates about the efficiency and health impacts of daylight saving time.

Amidst these practical changes, the Parti Québécois announced last week that it will end daylight saving time next year. This political move reflects a growing interest in abolishing the biannual clock changes due to concerns over sleep disruption and economic efficiency. While the federal government has not yet committed to a nationwide change, regional initiatives highlight the evolving conversation around time management and daily living standards in Canada.