Ottawa Weather Forecast: First Flurries Possible This Week

Environment Canada forecasts cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of showers for Ottawa this week, with potential first flurries arriving by Wednesday night.

Residents of Ottawa are facing a mild start to the work week, but Environment Canada is advising locals to prepare for the potential arrival of the first flurries of the season later this week. The current forecast outlines a predominantly cloudy sky on Monday with a 30 per cent chance of showers, setting the tone for the remainder of the week.

Ottawa Weather Forecast Monday And Tuesday

Environment Canada expects mainly cloudy conditions to persist throughout Monday, with a high temperature reaching 10 C. This mild day will be followed by overcast conditions overnight, leading to a low of 3 C as the week progresses into Tuesday. The atmosphere will remain cloudy on Tuesday as well, with a 30 per cent chance of showers occurring late in the morning and continuing into the afternoon hours. The high for Tuesday is predicted to be slightly warmer at 11 C.

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First Flurries Possible On Wednesday

The weather pattern shifts slightly as the week moves into Wednesday, where cloudy skies will dominate the day with a continued 30 per cent chance of showers. A significant drop in temperature is anticipated, with the low expected to fall to -3 C. Environment Canada has indicated that there is a 30 per cent chance of showers or flurries arriving on Wednesday night, marking a potential milestone as the first snowfall of the season for the capital region.

Climate Forecast For Thursday And Friday

As the work week winds down, the outlook for Thursday calls for a mix of sun and cloud, with a 30 per cent chance of either showers or flurries. Temperatures will cool down, with a high of 6 C. Friday will bring similar conditions with a mix of sun and cloud, but the chance of precipitation increases slightly to 40 per cent for showers or flurries. The high on Friday is expected to be 5 C.

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Normal Temperatures And Local Updates

For context regarding the current weather patterns, the normal temperatures for this time of year in Ottawa are a high of 6 C and a low of -1 C. Residents seeking more detailed hourly updates or a comprehensive 7-day forecast can visit the CTVNewsOttawa.ca weather hub. Daily newsletters covering top local stories are available for subscription, and breaking news alerts can be downloaded via the CTV News app for those who prefer real-time updates.

How To Stay Informed On Ottawa Weather

To ensure you are always prepared for the changing weather conditions in the capital, it is recommended to set CTV News as your preferred source on Google. This allows for immediate access to the latest updates on temperature fluctuations, precipitation chances, and any warnings issued by Environment Canada regarding the potential first flurries.