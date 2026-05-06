Ottawa Unveils Mary Papatsie Park in Honour of Missing Inuk Woman

A new park in Ottawa’s Vanier neighbourhood has been renamed in memory of Mary Papatsie, an Inuk woman whose remains were found in 2022. The unveiling ceremony, attended by her family, coincided with Red Dress Day, highlighting the ongoing issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit+ People.

Mary Papatsie Park was officially unveiled in Ottawa 's Vanier neighbourhood on Tuesday, marking a significant moment of remembrance and recognition for a local Inuk woman who disappeared in 2017.

Her remains were tragically discovered at a nearby construction site in 2022, prompting a community-driven effort to honour her memory. The ceremony was attended by Papatsie’s family, who travelled from across the country, including her sister Sheepa, who spoke fondly of Mary as an outgoing and loving woman. Sheepa recalled Mary’s vibrant personality, noting how she brought joy to others and ensured her loved ones were cared for.

The park, previously known as Emond Park, was renamed in Mary’s honour, a decision championed by Rideau-Vanier Coun. Stéphanie Plante, who emphasized the importance of involving the family, especially Mary’s children, in the commemorative process. Mary was a mother of ten and the youngest of eight siblings, having previously worked in the North assisting medical professionals before moving to Ottawa following a traumatic assault two decades prior.

She was remembered by the local community for her kindness and the walks she would take through the neighbourhood, always stopping to chat with those she encountered. The unveiling of the park sign coincided with Red Dress Day, a national day of awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit+ People (MMIWG2S+).

Sheepa highlighted the significance of this timing, stating that it serves as an annual reminder of Mary’s life and the broader issue of violence against Indigenous women. Coun. Plante pushed back against city policies that discouraged naming parks after individuals, arguing that Mary’s story deserved recognition akin to other memorials in the city. She emphasized the need for the city and country to address the systemic issues that contribute to such tragedies.

Sheepa expressed her gratitude for the park, noting that it would serve as a lasting tribute to Mary, ensuring her memory endures for future generations. She also shared her intention to visit the park regularly, despite living several hours away in Oshawa, as a way to stay connected to her sister’s legacy





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