Ottawa Immigration Plan Keeps 380,000 Permanent Resident Target, Adds Permanent Status for 200,000 Temporary Residents

The 2027-2029 immigration levels plan maintains 380,000 permanent and 370,000 temporary resident admissions annually, while offering permanent status to up to 200,000 longtime temporary residents and reforming the Temporary Foreign Worker Program with $151.5 million.

The government's updated immigration plan will admit 380,000 permanent residents and 370,000 temporary residents each year under the 2027-2029 levels plan. The targets for 2027 and 2028 match those in last year's plan.

Reform Temporary Foreign Worker Program Budget

The plan also offers permanent status for up to 200,000 longtime temporary residents. The 2026 federal budget, released Thursday, includes $151.5 million to reform the Temporary Foreign Worker Program. The reform aims to align the program with regional labour market needs, improve processing times, and strengthen employer compliance. The government will work on the reform with provinces and territories.

Also read Some permanent resident applicants left in limbo by changes to Canadian citizenship law

A spokesperson for Immigration Minister Lena Diab said early Thursday there were no plans for a press conference to explain the changes. Between the broad target, the new program for 200,000 temporary residents, and the final year of a two-year program granting permanent residency to about 140,000 temporary residents, Canada could add more than 600,000 new permanent residents next year.

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The government aims to reduce the temporary resident population to five per cent of the total population by the end of 2027. Statistics Canada estimated the temporary resident population peaked at 7.4 per cent in October 2024 before dropping to 6.7 per cent as of July 1. The government plans to work closely with provinces and territories on granting permanent status to 200,000 people. This includes finding 100,000 temporary workers eligible for Express Entry or the Provincial Nominee Program.

Provinces Gain Control Over Economic Immigration

The budget document says this gives provinces and territories more control over permanent economic immigration. The federal budget also includes lower tax rates on new business investment, a $60 billion debt, grocery benefit funds, and increased stamp costs. Immigration has become an increasingly fraught political topic, blamed by the government and others for affordability and housing challenges. Numerous polls, including the federal government's own research, suggest about half of Canadians think too many immigrants are coming.

Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner suggested before the budget's release that the government would cook the books by not including all new permanent residents in the broader target. She noted the plan to grant permanent residency to temporary residents was not included in last year's broad target. Prime Minister Mark Carney has said immigration is back under control, citing significant reductions in temporary workers and students since 2024.

Bank Warns Aging Population Will Reshape Economy

The Bank of Canada published an article last month saying an aging population, lower birthrate, and lower immigration will reshape the economy. Canada's population grew 0.5 per cent in 2025, the slowest in more than a century, down from a historic annual average of 1.2 per cent. The bank expects slower growth to continue.

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The bank said the economic shift is driven by more retirees and fewer young workers replacing them, changing consumer habits, and housing market changes as people downsize when they age. The Carney government added $142 billion in new spending to spur economic growth and address affordability. The budget's immigration measures aim to balance permanent and temporary resident admissions while offering pathways to permanence for longtime temporary residents.