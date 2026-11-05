Ottawa to shift 200,000 temporary residents to permanent status under new immigration plan

Canada's 2027-2029 immigration plan keeps permanent resident admissions at 380,000 and temporary residents at 370,000 per year while offering permanent status to 200,000 longtime temporary residents.

OTTAWA - The federal government's updated immigration levels plan will keep broad admissions targets flat while offering permanent status to as many as 200,000 longtime temporary residents.

The 2027-2029 plan will admit 380,000 permanent residents and 370,000 temporary residents each year. The targets for 2027 and 2028 match those in the plan released last year. Details of the new permanent status stream remain limited. Ottawa says it will work closely with provinces and territories, including identifying 100,000 temporary workers eligible for Express Entry or the Provincial Nominee Program.

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The budget says this approach gives provinces and territories more control over permanent economic immigration. A spokesperson for Immigration Minister Lena Diab said early Thursday she had no plans for a press conference to explain the changes at her department. The 2026 federal budget, released Thursday, also says the government plans to reform the Temporary Foreign Worker Program. The stated goal is to align the program with regional labour market needs, improve processing times and strengthen employer compliance.

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Budget Funds Immigration Program Reforms

The budget sets aside 151.5 million dollars to implement the reforms. The federal government says it will work on the program review with the provinces and territories. The budget adds 142 billion dollars in new spending to spur economic growth and address affordability.

Between the broad target, the new program granting permanent status to 200,000 temporary residents and the final year of a two-year program to give permanent residency to about 140,000 temporary residents, Canada could add more than 600,000 new permanent residents next year. The government's stated goal is to reduce the temporary resident population to five per cent of the total population by the end of 2027.

Temporary Resident Population Trends

Statistics Canada estimates the temporary resident population peaked at 7.4 per cent in October 2024 and dropped to 6.7 per cent as of July 1. Immigration has become an increasingly fraught political topic in recent years and has been blamed by the government and others for affordability and housing challenges. Numerous polls, including the federal government's own research, suggest about half of Canadians think too many immigrants are coming here.

Michelle Rempel Garner, the Conservative immigration critic, suggested before the budget's release that the government would cook the books by not including all new permanent residents in the broader target. She pointed out that the plan to grant permanent residency to temporary residents was not included in the broad target last year. Prime Minister Mark Carney has said immigration is back under control, citing significant reductions in the number of temporary workers and students coming to Canada since 2024.

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Bank Of Canada Economic Outlook

The Bank of Canada published an article last month saying an aging population, a lower birthrate and lower immigration will reshape the economy. The bank said Canada's population grew 0.5 per cent in 2025, the slowest growth rate in more than a century, down from a historic annual average of 1.2 per cent, and expects that slower rate to continue.

The bank said the shift is driven by more retirees and fewer young workers replacing them, changing consumer habits and changes in the housing market as people downsize their dwellings as they age. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2026. David Baxter, The Canadian Press