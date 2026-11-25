The Carney government has arranged for Qatar to serve as Canada's protecting power in Afghanistan, focused on consular help for Canadians. Former diplomats say the move could assist those detained but note Canada still lacks an embassy in Kabul.

The Carney government says it has reached an arrangement to appoint Qatar as Canada's protecting power in Afghanistan. The formal role will focus on providing help to Canadians, Ottawa says.

Canada does not recognize the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan. It does not have an embassy in Kabul. Canada has advised against travel to Afghanistan for years. Through Qatar, it might be able to provide consular services to Canadians detained there.

Also read Canada and Qatar sign investment agreement despite human rights concerns

Canadian Consular Services Via Qatar

Canada has other protecting power agreements, mostly with democracies. Italy, for example, responds to Canadian consular cases in Iran. Two former senior diplomats in Afghanistan, Ben Rowswell and Arif Lalani, say the arrangement could help Canadians in distress. But they say Ottawa is still limiting its role in Kabul by not having an embassy there.

Advertisement

The arrangement was announced on November 25, 2026. A photo dated October 12, 2026 shows a man carrying a child wrapped in a blanket outside Indira Gandhi children's hospital in Kabul. Other news on the same day included a driver in a wrong-way crash that killed an Ontario father of three being sentenced to 6.5 years in prison. A Calgary man was charged after thousands of child abuse images were allegedly found.

Police in Ottawa were investigating an assault in broad daylight in the Centretown neighbourhood. An arrest was made in a cold case 1999 murder in Quebec prison. An Edmonton man was charged with sexual assault and police sought additional possible victims. Nova Scotia pulled an amusement ride's licence after 5 children were hurt at a Christmas event.

Winnipeg Gas Prices Dip

Gas prices dipped in parts of Winnipeg. A transport and passenger vehicle crash closed Hwy. 11. A vehicle hit a house, prompting a Longwoods Road closure. Vulgar graffiti was sprayed on a Bracebridge public school.

The University of Windsor projected a $14.5M deficit as international enrolment fell. A familiar Victoria landmark was now behind a fence. King tides and a storm system raised flooding concerns along the B.C. coast. In world news, young Britons' sex lives had fallen off a cliff, a major survey showed.

Advertisement

Canadians Wait For Medical Care

At least 29,000 Canadians died over the last year while waiting for a medical procedure, scan or specialist. Tennis player Zverev said he was not too concerned over a lawsuit from an ex-partner in an alleged abuse case. Soccer star Sterling got a suspended jail sentence for dangerous driving while inhaling from a balloon. The first married woman and mother won the Miss Universe crown.

The return of the wolf divided the densely populated Netherlands. A gruesome ancient Athens mass grave went on display. The U.S. CIA and ODNI suffered a cybersecurity breach of some unclassified information, a Reuters source said.