The federal Justice Department has spent about $3.45 million on legal costs related to the challenge of Quebec's secularism law, Bill 21, according to a response to a Bloc Québécois written question. The law is before the Supreme Court of Canada, which will rule on the use of the notwithstanding clause.

The federal Justice Department has spent approximately $3.45 million in connection with the legal challenge to Quebec's state secularism law, commonly known as Bill 21.

The figure comes from a response provided by the federal government to a written question from Bloc Québécois MP Rhéal Fortin. Fortin said in a press release that it is shameful that Ottawa is spending Quebecers' money to challenge a law passed in the provincial legislature. Bill 21 bans certain government employees in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols, while requiring anyone providing or receiving a government service to have their face uncovered.

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Bill 21 Court of Appeal Decision

The law was adopted in 2019 under François Legault's former CAQ government, who hoped to put an end to a long-running debate over so-called reasonable accommodations in Quebec. In February 2024, the Court of Appeal upheld Bill 21 and affirmed that Quebec had the right to preemptively invoke the notwithstanding clause. The Court of Appeal, however, rendered inoperative the section of the law that required elected officials to perform their duties with their faces uncovered.

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The law is now being challenged before the Supreme Court of Canada, which will have to rule on whether the Quebec government's use of the notwithstanding clause is valid. The federal government is one of the intervenors who were heard by the country's highest court, but is not among the plaintiffs in the case. In its response tabled in Parliament, the Department of Justice specifies that the $3.45 million covers total legal costs, including real and notional amounts.

The services referred to here are litigation services as well as litigation support services, the statement reads. The attorneys, notaries, and paralegals at the Ministry of Justice are salaried public servants, and therefore, no legal fees are payable for their services. A notional amount, however, may be provided to account for the legal services they render.

Federal Justice Department Legal Costs

Minister of Justice Sean Fraser speaks with reporters before caucus in Ottawa, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, according to a photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2026.