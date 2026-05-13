Ottawa Spends Over $800 Million On Artificial Intelligence Technology Since 2023

The text highlights Ottawa's substantial investments in AI, including large sums for replacing the Phoenix pay system and investing in AI company Cohere.
Ottawa has spent over $800 million on artificial intelligence technology since 2023, as per data provided by the federal government. The sum includes two previous deals, such as a $350 million public service contract with Dayforce to enhance the Phoenix pay system and a $240 million investment in AI firm Cohere.
The expenditures also consist of numerous entries, varying from a few hundred dollars for ChatGPT subscriptions to multi-million dollar contracts with various companies. Conservative MP Jagsharan Singh Mahal requested all government departments, agencies, and Crown corporations to provide details about AI-related contracts, subscriptions, and licenses, yet not all complied with the request. Two top-spending departments were Public Services and Procurement Canada and Innovation Canada, the others being National Defence, Canada Revenue Agency, Communications Security Establishment, and Canadian Security Intelligence Service
Residence (Ottawa) Artificial Intelligence Government Department Minister Of Artificial Intelligence And Digita Artificial Intelligence And Digital Innovation
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Federal government spent more than $800M on AI contracts, licensing over 3 yearsOTTAWA — Ottawa has spent more than $800 million on artificial intelligence technology since 2023, according to data provided by the federal government.
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