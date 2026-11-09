Ottawa Speeds Rise in School Zones After Camera Ban

New data reveals significant speed increases and compliance drops at former photo radar sites in Ottawa following the provincial ban, with police struggling to maintain safety.

The removal of automated speed enforcement cameras across Ottawa's school zones has triggered a measurable surge in vehicle speeds and a sharp decline in driver compliance, according to new municipal statistics released this month. Data indicates that motorists are traveling between 5 km/h and 11 km/h faster at these specific locations compared to the same period last year, raising immediate safety concerns for pedestrians and students in these high-traffic areas.

Speed Increases at Former Camera Sites

The City of Ottawa has continued to monitor traffic patterns at the eight original automated speed enforcement locations even after the Ontario government prohibited the use of these cameras last November. The latest figures highlight significant violations at key intersections, with drivers on Bayshore Drive averaging 11 km/h faster in October than in October 2025. Similar trends were observed on Longfields Drive and Innes Road, where average speeds increased by 10 km/h during the same comparative period.

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Police Struggle to Replace Camera Deterrents

Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs addressed the Ottawa Police Services Board last week, explaining that the elimination of the city's sixty photo radar cameras has forced law enforcement to assume a much larger operational burden. Stubbs noted that while the visible presence of police vehicles encourages drivers to slow down, the force cannot adequately cover the entire city with physical patrols. He emphasized that while enforcement efforts have a positive impact, it will take a very long time before police resources can effectively replace the constant monitoring previously provided by automated systems.

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Compliance Rates Drop Significantly

The data reveals a drastic collapse in adherence to posted speed limits at several former camera sites, with compliance rates plummeting well below previous standards. On Longfields Drive, only 22 per cent of drivers followed the speed limit in October, a steep drop from 33 per cent in September and a striking contrast to the 91 per cent compliance recorded in October 2025. Bayshore Drive saw similarly low numbers, with just 22 per cent of motorists adhering to the limit, while Meadowlands Drive recorded a 29 per cent compliance rate.

Historical Ticket Volumes and Future Measures

Between July 2020 and November 2025, Ottawa's automated speed enforcement program issued a total of 1,143,240 speeding tickets, including 279,595 in 2025 and 383,830 in 2024. The former camera on Smyth Road retained the highest compliance in October at 58 per cent, though average speeds there rose to 49 km/h from 41 km/h the previous year. Watters Drive and Ogilvie Road saw 45 per cent and 44 per cent compliance respectively. To mitigate these risks, the City of Ottawa plans to install traffic calming measures and signage at all former camera locations, including speed humps and cushions at several strategic sites.