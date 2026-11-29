Ottawa has set a new record for its latest first snowfall, with no snow recorded as of Nov. 29, surpassing the previous mark set in 2024. Montreal also broke its own record as unseasonably warm weather continues.

Ottawa has set a record for its latest-ever first snowfall, with no snow recorded as of Nov. 29. On Tuesday, Environment and Climate Change Canada warning preparedness meteorologist Peter Kimbell told CTV News Ottawa the previous record for the latest first snowfall in the city was Nov. 28, 2024, when a trace of snow was recorded at the Ottawa Airport.

Environment Canada's daily data report for Ottawa, which tracks snowfall totals at the Ottawa International Airport, shows Ottawa has yet to receive any snow this season. Earlier this week, Montreal also surpassed its previous record for latest first snowfall ever recorded. It is unclear when Ottawa's first snowfall will arrive and there is currently no sign of snow in Environment Canada's weather forecast for the city. Last year, Ottawa received approximately 11.7 centimetres of snow on Nov. 9.

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Ottawa Airport first snowfall history

Ottawa received 32.5 cm of snow in November 2025. Here is a look at the first snowfall recorded at the Ottawa Airport in previous winters: 2025: Nov. 9 - 11.7 cm; 2024: Nov. 28 - trace of snow; 2023: Oct. 30 - 2.8 cm; 2022: Nov. 13 - trace of snow (7 cm of snow on Nov. 16); 2021: Nov. 3 - trace; 2020: Oct. 26 - 0.2 cm; 2019: Nov. 3 - trace of snow; 2018: Oct. 27 - 3.4 cm; 2017: Nov. 4 - trace of snow; 2016: Oct. 25 - trace of snow (5.8 cm of snow on Oct. 27).

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A remarkably strong El Nino pattern has caused unseasonably warm temperatures across the globe and is expected to influence weather in Canada through the winter. Between 1991 and 2020, the normal daily temperature average for Ottawa was 1.7 C. So far this month, the average temperature in Ottawa is 6.2 C. Environment Canada's Canada's Changing Climate Report 2026 found that Canada has warmed by approximately 2 C over the last 75 years due to emissions of greenhouse gases from human activities.

Unusual weather delays arrival of winter snow

The warm start to the season has delayed the arrival of snow in many parts of the country. The lack of snow in Ottawa is part of a broader pattern of unusual weather. Montreal also set a record for its latest first snowfall, and other cities have experienced milder than normal conditions. Forecasters say it is difficult to predict when the first significant snowfall will occur.

As the region waits for winter to arrive, residents are experiencing temperatures well above seasonal norms. The average temperature for November so far is 6.2 C, compared to the historical average of 1.7 C. This warmth has kept snow away from the capital. With files from CTV's Josh Pringle. Sign up for daily newsletters of top local stories