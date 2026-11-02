Ottawa Senators unveil Hometown Remix jersey to be worn nine times this season

The Ottawa Senators have revealed a black and gold Hometown Remix jersey that will be worn nine times this season, debuting Nov. 12 against the Colorado Avalanche.

The Ottawa Senators have unveiled the team's Hometown Remix jersey, that will be worn nine times this season. All 32 NHL clubs took part in a jersey remix project following a two-year development process.

Each Hometown Remix uniform was designed around its respective city and fanbase. Design details throughout the collection draw on local landmarks, motifs and culture, grounding each look in something recognizable to fans, the Senators said on Monday in a news release. The Sens remix jersey is black and gold, representing the loyal, distinguished, and confident Senators community. The Senators crest is coloured gold with a brushed finish.

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Geometric Symbols Celebrate Architectural History

Geometric symbols on the sleeves celebrate Ottawa's architectural history, while the English and French shoulder pads denote Ottawa's bilingual identity, the team says. On the hem, the Ottawa wordmark is framed by the city's river bridges: representative of the connection between Ottawa and Gatineau, said the Senators. Players' numbers are stylized to resemble Gothic window arches and doors.

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This jersey represents several elements that are unique to our region and history, said Peter Shier, vice-president of marketing for the Ottawa Senators. We are confident that our fans will appreciate the subtle touches that ensure they are representing the fabric of Ottawa-Gatineau every time they put this on. The new look will make its debut on Nov. 12, when the Senators host the Colorado Avalanche at the Canadian Tire Centre.

The jersey will be worn nine times during the 2024-25 season, giving fans multiple opportunities to see the black and gold design on the ice at home games. The Senators joined all 32 NHL clubs in the league-wide Hometown Remix project, which followed a two-year development process involving designers, team officials, and local input. Ottawa's bilingual identity is reflected on the shoulder pads, with English and French text appearing on opposite sides.

Design Reflects Bilingual And Regional Identity

The team said the detail recognizes the region's two official languages and the shared community across the Ottawa River. The river bridges on the hem connect Ottawa and Gatineau, a nod to the daily flow of people, culture, and commerce between the two cities. The Senators described the bridges as representative of that connection. Gothic window arches and doors inspired the stylized player numbers.

The team said the numbers evoke the architectural character found in buildings across the nation's capital. The brushed gold crest stands out against the black base, a combination the Senators said reflects a loyal, distinguished, and confident community. The design avoids the team's traditional red, white, and black palette in favour of a look tied specifically to the remix project.

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Fans will get their first look at the jersey in game action on Nov. 12 when Colorado visits the Canadian Tire Centre. The Avalanche game is one of nine dates this season when the Senators will wear the Hometown Remix uniform. The Senators said the uniform is part of a broader NHL initiative to create city-specific alternate jerseys for every club. Each design was developed over two years and draws on local landmarks, motifs, and culture.

Jersey Highlights Unique Local Elements

Ottawa's entry uses geometric sleeve symbols to celebrate the city's architectural history. The team said those symbols, along with the bridge and bilingual details, ground the jersey in something recognizable to fans in the region. Peter Shier, vice-president of marketing for the Senators, said the jersey represents several elements unique to the region. He said the organization is confident fans will appreciate the subtle touches that ensure they represent the fabric of Ottawa-Gatineau every time they wear it.

The team released the design on Monday in a news release. The jersey will be worn nine times this season, with the debut set for Nov. 12 against the Avalanche at the Canadian Tire Centre.