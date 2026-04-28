Ottawa Senators Reflect on Playoff Sweep and Look Ahead to Critical Off-Season

The Ottawa Senators are still processing their first-round playoff exit after being swept by the Carolina Hurricanes. Players like Thomas Chabot and Tim Stützle expressed their disappointment but remain optimistic about the team’s future. The off-season brings key decisions, including free agency and addressing goaltending depth.

The Ottawa Senators are still reeling from their swift exit in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, where they were swept by the Carolina Hurricanes in four games.

After battling hard to secure the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, the team’s playoff aspirations were crushed in a series that left players and fans alike in shock. Veteran defenceman Thomas Chabot described the experience as a 'punch in the face,' emphasizing the emotional toll of the defeat.

'I think it's a big thing as players and as individuals that just the way they carried themselves the whole playoffs,' Chabot said, reflecting on Carolina’s composed and dominant performance. 'You saw how even keel they were the whole playoffs. ' The disappointment was palpable among the Senators, particularly for forward Tim Stützle, who managed only one assist in the series.

'I was just really sad for the guys next to me and how hard we battled all year to get to that point,' Stützle admitted. Despite the setback, he remains optimistic about the team’s future, noting that they took significant strides this season.

'Looking at the process, the big picture, I think we're really close to being a really good team and going really far in the playoffs,' he added. The offensive struggles were evident throughout the series, with only Drake Batherson and Dylan Cozens finding consistent success on the scoreboard. Captain Brady Tkachuk, a key figure for the team, was held pointless in the playoffs and was notably absent from the end-of-season media conference due to the birth of his second child.

Tkachuk has faced criticism throughout the season, both for his on-ice performance and his role in the United States’ gold medal run at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics. Head coach Travis Green defended Tkachuk, stating, 'I feel like I'm repeating myself a lot in this room getting questioned about the player that 31 teams would love to have.

' Green acknowledged that Tkachuk had his ups and downs but ultimately had a solid season. One of the few bright spots for the Senators was the stellar play of goaltender Linus Ullmark, who was the team’s best player in the series. Ullmark reflected on his performance, saying, 'It was the first real time where I felt like myself again, and could do what I thoroughly enjoy and didn't feel like a chore.

It didn't feel exhausting, it felt motivational and inspirational.

' As the Senators look ahead to the off-season, they face several key decisions. Players like Claude Giroux, Lars Eller, Nick Cousins, Nick Jensen, Dennis Gilbert, and James Reimer are set to become unrestricted free agents. General manager Steve Staios admitted that the team’s goaltending depth was a weakness, particularly after Ullmark took personal leave in December, forcing the team to rely on young netminder Leevi Meriläinen.

Staios acknowledged that he could have handled the backup goaltending situation better and will explore all options to address the issue. Giroux, at 38, remains a valuable leader and contributor, finishing sixth in team scoring with 14 goals and 35 assists. His experience and leadership were crucial for a team still developing its playoff identity.

'It's still too early to even answer that question for me,' Giroux said about his future with the team. 'I need to calm down a little bit. ' The Senators now face a critical off-season, where they must evaluate their roster, address their goaltending needs, and make the necessary adjustments to take the next step toward becoming a playoff contender





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