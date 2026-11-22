Veteran forward Nick Cousins returns to the Ottawa Senators lineup after a concussion, delivering a gritty performance and the first goal in a 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings while mentoring young teammate Stephen Halliday.

Veteran forward Nick Cousins has officially returned to the Ottawa Senators lineup, bringing his signature physical presence and leadership to the team after missing four games. The 33-year-old was sidelined following a massive hit from Washington Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun that triggered concussion protocol procedures. Cousins made his highly anticipated return on Saturday night, contributing immediately to the squad's momentum.

Cousins Impact Game First Goal Production

Cousins delivered a tangible impact on the ice during his return, showcasing the dirty-area play that defines his style. His willingness to battle in high-conflict zones directly led to the Senators securing their first goal of the match. This tally marked his third goal of the season, a significant output for a player who operates primarily as a depth forward. The team capitalized on his energy to defeat the Los Angeles Kings with a final score of 4-2, ending his brief absence with a decisive victory.

Also read University of Ottawa contract professor charged with voyeurism offences in downtown Ottawa

Travis Green Praises Cousins Edge

Ottawa Senators head coach Travis Green highlighted the unique intangible value Cousins brings to the roster, describing him as a player who can get under the skin of opponents. Green noted that Cousins brings relentless energy and a competitive edge that is difficult to find in modern professional hockey. Despite being considered the old guy in the locker room, Cousins works hard daily and acknowledges the rapid passage of time in his career. He admitted that while he wishes time would slow down, he embraces his role as an elder statesman for the team.

Veteran Mentorship Stephen Halliday

Cousins has played a pivotal role in the development of 24-year-old forward Stephen Halliday, helping the younger player adapt to the physical demands of the NHL. Halliday, who is currently working to secure a regular spot in the lineup, credited Cousins with teaching him how to add an edge to his own game. The veteran forward demonstrated how to be relentless on pucks and hard on the boards, elements that were not initially part of Halliday's softer style. Halliday stated that he leans on Cousins for guidance both on and off the ice, noting their chemistry has meshed well over their time together.

Advertisement

Financial Terms Contract Extensions

The Senators organization has shown strong commitment to retaining Cousins, viewing his experience as vital for the team's long-term structure. Ottawa originally signed Cousins to a one-year deal in 2024 after he helped the Florida Panthers win the Stanley Cup. Since joining the squad, the forward from Belleville, Ontario, has signed two additional contract extensions. His most recent agreement is a two-year deal worth $3.18 million, ensuring he remains a key figure in the dressing room as the team continues to build its identity.

Leadership Role Young Roster

With 743 NHL games to his credit, Cousins provides essential veteran leadership to a relatively young Ottawa Senators roster. He draws parallels to his own early career in Philadelphia, where he was mentored by older stalwart Claude Giroux, who is now a teammate in Ottawa. Cousins emphasized the importance of having experienced players who lead by example and know when to speak up during adversity. This mentorship dynamic helps younger players navigate the pressures of professional hockey, a lesson Cousins learned from legends like Giroux.